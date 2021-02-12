Smart Home Stroll: In The Kitchen & On The Counter

Tomorrowland is Today : Take a walk through the modern-day smart home and see the potential of a house with IoT built into, well, almost anything. Best of all? Each one of these devices is (or will be) available for retail selling. See also: What Is A Smart Home? In The Kitchen Image 1 of 6 This luxury 48-inch duel-fuel range bring the ultimate versality to serious home chefs, with built-in sous vide, induction and gas all within one cooktop. Also built in: Wi-Fi and LG’s ThinQ IoT platform for smart-home interoperability. Suggested retail is $14,999. (Image credit: LG) Image 2 of 6 This is a showman’s dishwasher: Not only can it complete a hot-water cycle in just 20 minutes — and not only can you open it by pulling or pushing — but the Star Sapphire even features interior illumination that can be set in a variety of colors. Ultimate party-throwers will appreciate the “Entertainer’s Drawer” that lets you house bottle openers and serving spoons. It’s priced at $3,099. (Image credit: Thermador) Image 3 of 6 This smart cooktop is able to pair with Bluetooth-enabled cookware, automatically providing the ideal temperate based on preloaded recipes. It also has slide touch controls and Marquise-accented glass for easy cleaning and maintenance. (Image credit: Hestan) Image 4 of 6 Boasting ramp-up interior lighting, stainless-steel bins and interior, industrial-grade door hinges, and steel-encapsulated, adjustable glass shelves, everything about this fridge points toward the luxury home — especially its see-through glass door. It also features nearly 30 cubic feet of total storage, and True swears its doors have passed its 1-million-openings test. (Image credit: True Residential) Image 5 of 6 smart home (Image credit: Bosch) Image 6 of 6 Featuring advanced cooling technology emanating from all four sides, this refrigerator can chill food and booze using several different customizable presets. Providing 3.6 cubic feet of space, it’s an ideal model for basements and garages — or even for those with true space concerns. (Image credit: Winiadaewoo) On The Counter
Combining super-heated steam and conventional radiant heat, the $499 model (SSC0586DS) is billed as the first countertop oven capable of cooking entire sheet-pan meals and crispy 12-inch personal pizzas using superheated steam. Features include instant-on heating, five pre-set cooking modes, an easy-to-fill 6.8-fluid-ounce water tank that's good for 60 minutes of cook time, and an easily removable drip tray that rinses clean. The VersA To-Go ($129) is a rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker, making it perfect for those spots where you don't want to worry about splashes and drops. Not only does it feature 360-degre sound and an eight-hour battery life, it builds in Amazon Alexa support to help you remember how many teaspoons are in a tablespoon (three, for the record).