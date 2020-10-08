Slovakia vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 play-off from anywhere

New Irish manager Stephen Kenny's reign hasn't got off to the best start, with the Boys In Green failing to win either of his first two games in charge against Bulgaria and Finland. But the stakes are far higher for tonight's game - a win would leave Ireland just one game away from qualifying for next summer's tournament.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Slovakia vs Ireland live stream online and watch wherever you are right now - the great news is that it's FREE to watch in the Republic of Ireland.

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland live stream Tonight's winner-takes-all clash is set to take place at the Tehelné pole stadium in Bratislava. Kick-off set for 8.45pm local time - making it a 7.45pm BST evening start in the UK and Ireland and 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

Originally scheduled for March as a two-legged tie, this Euro 2020 qualifying play-off now finally takes place this evening as a one-off clash in Bratislava. Tonight's match is still due to go ahead, despite the Slovakian government declaring a state of emergency following a sharp rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

Home side manager Pavel Hapal will be looking for a response from his side after a 3-1 defeat at home to the Czech Republic and a 1-1 stalemate with Israel in their opening round of 2020-21 UEFA Nations League matches.

Ireland will need to make do without without skipper Seamus Coleman after he injured his hamstring in Everton's victory over Brighton at the weekend, while Slovakia's key midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has been ruled out amid a coronavirus outbreak at his club side Napoli.

Which team will edge closer to booking their place at Euro 2020? Read on as we tell you how to watch a Slovakia vs Ireland live stream and catch all the football action online today.

More sport: how to watch a NFL live stream

How to watch Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia and Ireland - where it's FREE - we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Slovakia v Republic of Ireland game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs, you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.

View Deal

How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 playoff live stream in Ireland

While the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports for subscribers (see below), the great news for Boys In Green supporters is that this crucial match will be available to watch free-to-air in Ireland via state broadcaster RTE. Coverage starts at 7pm on RTE 2, and you can also watch the game online and on the go via the RTE Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. If you're outside of Ireland but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Slovakia vs Ireland in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the Euro 2020 playoffs in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Football. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Football) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Football at 7pm BST.

Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 playoff soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, the news isn't so great - ESPN+ will be showing highlights of tonight's clash between Slovakia v Republic of Ireland at 8pm ET, but won't be showing the game live. ESPN+ costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. If you're in the states and keen to watch the action from tonight's game live and in full, then the only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Slovakia vs Ireland live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of this massive Euro 2020 playoff semi-final if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 5.45am AEDT on Friday morning.