Skyrim VR is launching on Steam in April

When the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim launched on the Nintendo Switch last year you probably thought that was it. No more. It’s everywhere now, right? Wrong.

Bethesda has announced that Skyrim VR will be coming to Steam on April 3 2018 now that its period of exclusivity on PSVR has come to an end.

That means HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality and even Oculus Rift owners will be able to plug themselves into the world of Skyrim and play for another hundred hours or so. This time with goggles.

Another way to play

Like the PSVR release, this VR version of Skyrim will include the base game as well as its Dawnguard, Dragonborn and Hearthfire expansions. Also like the PSVR version, it won’t support the mods which have greatly extended the life of the original PC release.

Though the PSVR release of Skyrim VR was received well, it’s expected that a PC VR version will solve a few control issues due to the better motion controllers PC headsets have.

Though the game isn’t out until April 3, it’s possible to pre-purchase it on Steam now for £39.99/ $59.99. That gives you just enough time to finish up your recent Switch playthrough and prepare to create an entirely new character.