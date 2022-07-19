Shopify now finally lets ecommerce site owners sell products on YouTube

Audio player loading…

Popular ecommerce website builder Shopify is partnering with YouTube to allow ecommerce platform owners to integrate their online store with the iconic video site.

With this collaboration, Shopify merchants are now also able to sell products via live streams, videos or through a store tab.

Using YouTube Live as a selling tool, merchants can tag and pin products at key points during a livestream, with picture-in-picture playback will give consumers the option to watch while they check out.

YouTube as an ecommerce platform

Other than live stream selling, those with an online store can also curate a list of products in a product shelf below on demand videos.

“YouTube has been integral in building the creator economy over the past decade, and Shopify has helped millions of merchants quickly start, run, grow, and manage storefronts,” said Shimona Mehta, Managing Director, Shopify EMEA.

“By partnering together, we’re accelerating the next evolution of social commerce by giving creators and merchants more ways to sustainably monetise and build successful businesses, while still authentically connecting with their fans and buyers.”

YouTube has also included a new store tab that will be included in merchant’s YouTube channels that features their entire selection of products.

“For years, creators have built businesses around their YouTube content, often extending their entrepreneurship into building their own brands, but it hasn’t been as seamless to reach their audience with these products directly on YouTube,” added David Katz, VP of Shopping Product at YouTube.

“We’re excited to partner with Shopify to help creators easily bring their stores front and centre for their communities on YouTube, who are increasingly turning to them to shop.”

Available now, Shopify notes that giving merchants the ability to sell their products online is its way of helping with the challenges retailers are facing to sell due to the rise in an economic downturn.

Shopify acts as a merchant’s retail operating system, and will keep product details including names, images, pricing, and shipping up-to-date across channels. If a product sells out, it’s automatically removed from YouTube.

Merchants are able to track the performance of live and on-demand videos directly from their Shopify admin, with a full view of multichannel sales.