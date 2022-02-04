Senior Bowl live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere, full rosters

Audio player loading…

The country's brightest football prospects are in action at Hancock Whitney Stadium this weekend for the 73rd Senior Bowl, a fixture that's been illuminated by the likes of Dan Marino, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, and produced more than 50 Pro Football Hall of Famers over the years. The draft starts in Mobile! Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream and watch the college football all-star game online no matter where you are in the world.

Robert Saleh and the New York Jets coaching staff have been working with the National Team all week, while Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions top brass have been getting up close and personal with the American Team.

Former Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis (American Team) has been generating a lot of buzz, but it's Pittsburgh center and Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett (National Team) who's been spoken of as a potential first QB pick in the April draft.

Of course, it's not all about QBs, and one of the most entertaining subplots of the week has been the battle between edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. The full Senior Bowl rosters are listed below. Follow our guide on how to watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Senior Bowl 2022 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

The Senior Bowl is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Saturday. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Senior Bowl 2022 directly through the NFL Network website. How to watch Senior Bowl FREE without cable NFL Network is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV and its Sling Blue package. You can use the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial and watch the Senior Bowl for free. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and also includes NBC (which is showing the Super Bowl next weekend) in most markets, as well as 30+ other channels. There is no contract at all, though. You can cancel before you spend a penny. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NFL Network (and NBC) is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.

2022 Senior Bowl rosters

National Team roster (New York Jets)

DB - Jalen Pitre, Baylor

DB - Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

DB - Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

DB - Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

DB - Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

DB - Jaylen Watson, Washington State

DB - Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

DB - JT Woods, Baylor

DB - Joseph Kerby, Illinois

DL - Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

DL - Travis Jones, UConn

DL - Logan Hall, Houston

DL - Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

DL - Boye Mafe, Minnesota

DL - Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

DL - Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

DL - Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

DL - Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

DL - Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

DL - Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

DL - Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

FB - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

LB - Terrel Bernard, Baylor

LB - Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

LB - Mike Rose, Iowa State

LB - Jesse Luketa, Penn State

LB - Devin Lloyd, Utah

LB - Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

LB - Chad Muma, Wyoming

LB - Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

LB - Troy Andersen, Montana State

LS - Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh

OL - Zion Johnson, Boston College

OL - Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

OL - Nick Zakelj, Fordham

OL - Andrew Stueber, Michigan

OL - Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

OL - Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

OL - Trevor Penning, UNI

OL - Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

OL - Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL - Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OL - Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

OL - Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern

PK - Andrew Mevis, Iowa State

P - Jordan Stout, Penn State

QB - Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

QB - Carson Strong, Nevada

RB - Rachaad White, Arizona State

RB - Hassan Haskins, Michigan

RB - Tyler Badie, Missouri

RB - Abram Smith, Baylor

RB - Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

TE - Trey McBride, Colorado State

TE - Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

TE - Cole Turner, Nevada

TE - Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

TE - Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

WR - Khalil Shakir, Boise State

WR - Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

WR - Romeo Doubs, Nevada

WR - Christian Watson, North Dakota State

WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State

WR - Bo Melton, Rutgers

American Team Roster (Detroit Lions)