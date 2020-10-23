SEMrush adds new features to boost local SEO list management toolkit

Users of SEMrush, an all-in-one marketing toolkit, now have access to two new features that will boost local SEO management. The Listing Management tool, which is available as part of the Premium service, makes it easier for businesses to boost visibility, track reviews and engage new customers.

Organisations using Listing Management will find that it is much easier to distribute business data, with firms able to share information automatically with more than 80 business directories in the US and over 40 in other countries. Within Listing Management, companies can edit all their information from one place and automatically distribute it to major search platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google and Bing. Information will also be voice search ready.

Based on customer feedback, using Listing Management can significantly reduce the time it takes for digital marketing agencies to reach their clients. Across just a two-month period, healthcare-focused digital marketers WebServ used SEMrush to deliver a 34 per cent uplift to their client’s Google My Business (GMB) listing in terms of discovery searches.

New and improved

The biggest additions to the Listing Management tool come in the form of two new extensions. The first, Review Management, gives businesses the opportunity to respond to reviews from GMB or Facebook directly, without having to leave the platform.

The second, a local ranking heatmap, allows firms to track up to five keywords on a hyper-local scale, using Google Maps to gain a better understanding of their local competitors. The heatmap provides a scan radius that allows businesses to determine whether they want to track on a smaller or larger scale.

It’s easy for businesses to get carried away when they are expanding and neglect their local customers in pursuit of rapid growth. The new features from SEMrush provide a reminder that local success can still benefit from a detailed SEO strategy.