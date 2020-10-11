Seahawks vs Vikings live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere

Seattle is 4-0 so far this season, so if they play into bookies' odds on Sunday they'll be the only NFC team to hit 5-0 in 2020. That's a considerable motivator, and will certainly help Russell Wilson and his Seahawks climb the scoreboard whey they go up against the Vikings this weekend. Those Vikings are coming in hot off their only win so far this season - although it was against the Texans... We're showing you where to find a Seahawks vs Vikings live stream and watch NFL online this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings live stream The Seahawks vs Vikings game will kick-off at 8.20pm ET (5.20pm PT, 1.20am BST) on Sunday October 11. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Yes, the Vikings are woefully underscored heading into this NFC matchup, coming away from the first four weeks of the season with some of the lowest stats in the game. However, a secret weapon may finally get his chance to shine as Dalvin Cook takes to the field. The running back leads the league in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, and that could put a chink in the Seahawks' armor.

That Seattle defense has seen its fair share of criticism, but it's struggle to hold back a running game is perhaps the most critical in this matchup. So far we've seen them holding down the fort with relative ease in 2020, but they're up against a star in Cook this week and the spark between Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen is only growing stronger.

Nevertheless, you can always rely on Russell Wilson to put some scores on the board, and those scores will matter more than ever this week. If they pull it off, the Seahawks will go 5-0 for the first time in franchise history this weekend.

There's some considerable pressure on both sides of the field then, with the first quarter of the season already out the way. Find out how to watch the Seahawks vs Vikings game below, where we'll show you how to get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Seahawks vs Vikings from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN is the world's best VPN for streaming NFL

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. Perhaps best of all is that you can sign up for a risk free 30-day money back guarantee, so you can try it out for free. And if you do sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3 months absolutely FREE.

View Deal

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Seahawks vs Vikings live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You'll be able to watch the Seahawks vs Vikings games on NBC this weekend, with kick-off scheduled for 8.20pm ET (5.20pm PT). Catch all the action via a live stream on the NBC website or the NBC app. If you don't already receive NBC through your cable subscription, you can also watch this weekend's games on FuboTV. It's the best place to catch the full 2020 / 2021 season, as it's the only streaming service offering coverage from all five channels this year - that's access to CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. FuboTV costs $64.99 a month - considerably less than cable - but there's also a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial available right now as well. That means you can watch Seahawks vs Vikings free online this Sunday. One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Seahawks vs Vikings live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

You'll be able to watch the Vikings vs Seahawks game in Canada on CTV2, TSN3/5, RDS / CJDC / CFTK networks this weekend. Make sure you're all tuned in before kick-off at 8.20pm ET (5.20pm PT). While you can catch a national broadcast on CTV, it's worth noting that football fans looking to watch every game this season should pick up a DAZN subscription. You'll find coverage of every single 2020 /2021 matchup here, and all for just CA$20 a month ($150 a year). You'll also get access to NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, and what's more, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. You'll be able to watch on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Plus, payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is showing this week's clash between the Vikings and the Seahawks in the UK as part of their brand new Sky Sports NFL channel. You can also catch up with live RedZone highlights over Sunday as well. If you're not currently receiving Sky Sports, you can also pick up a Now TV Sky Sports pass for £9.99 for full access over the course of the day. Or, grab a month's worth of content for £33.99. If you're looking to watch more NFL games this season, however, you'll want to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription. Sky Sports only receives a few games a week, so the £143.99 cost of NFL Game Pass is well worth it. You're getting all live games (bar blackout coverage) as well as on-demand catch up, post-season games, Super Bowl coverage, and plenty of NFL original shows. If you don't need live games, you can also pick up a cheaper Essentials subscription. Kick-off is currently scheduled for 1.20am BST on Monday October 12. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Seahawks vs Vikings: live stream NFL in Australia

Pay TV provider Foxtel offers a selection of NFL live streams every week, which you can watch using your cable TV subscription. You'll also be able to catch broadcasts on the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. You can also catch the game on Kayo Sports. There, you can watch this weekend's game, as well around five games a week for just $25 a month. That's the Basic plan which allows you access on two devices, but you can also upgrade to a third device for $35 a month. Both plans are also offering FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. If you're looking for full coverage all season, however, you'll need NFL Game Pass. It's the only service offering up every single game (barring blackouts) this season. Coverage will begin at 11.20am ACT on Monday October 12.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).