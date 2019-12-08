Seahawks vs Rams live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

As we reach the crucial last weeks of the 2019-20 NFl regular season the Seattle Seahawks are all set to go up against the Los Angeles Rams. This is a game you won’t want to miss as this is the second time these two NFC West teams have met on the field this season and this time the Rams will be out for revenge. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Seahawks vs Rams live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it's even FREE to watch in the US today with a simple online stream.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams - when and where? The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams at the 75,000+ Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kick-off time is set for 5.20pm local time, so that’s 8.20pm ET, 1.20am GMT or 12.20pm AEDT on Monday.

Seattle has fared quite well this season and the Seahawks are going into today’s game 10-2 after losing just two games, one to the Saints in week 3 and one to the Ravens during week 7. The Seahawks have won their last five games in a row and the team is close to setting a new franchise record of winning more than six games on the road in a season. The Rams may be the underdog in today’s game but Seattle’s defense ranks 24th in yards per game, so the Seahawks will have to not let up if they want to continue their winning streak.

Los Angeles on the other hand has had quite a different season and the team is going into today’s game 7-5. The Rams started out the season quite well with wins during weeks 1 to 3 against the Panthers, Saints and Browns but unfortunately this was followed by three losses to the Buccaneers, Seahawks and 49ers. In their last game against the Seahawks, Los Angeles came real close to winning but Seattle running back Chris Carson managed to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter with just two minutes left on the clock, which brought the score to 29-30. Will the Rams get their revenge against the Seahawks?

Whether you’re a Seahawks fan in Seattle, a Rams fan in Los Angeles or just want to see these two NFC West teams meet on the field - we’ll show you how to get a Seahawks vs Rams live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Seahawks vs Rams game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Seahawks vs Rams online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Seahawks vs Rams in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on NBC . The network will begin its coverage of today’s Seahawks vs Rams game at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry, as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Don’t want to pay for a premium cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Rams vs Seahawks in the UK

If you plan on following your favorite American football team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Seahawks vs Rams game on Sky Sports and the network will show the game at 1.10am on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans looking to watch today’s Seahawks vs Rams game on their TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. However, if you’d prefer to watch the game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will also be showing today’s game. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Seahawks vs Rams in Australia for free