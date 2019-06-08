Score a massive 73% discount on this VPN deal thanks to Father's Day

If you're looking for a cheap VPN deal, then you're in luck. Starting today through to Father's Day next Sunday, you can save up to a massive 73% on IPVanish plans. It's a fantastic promotion, and means that you can get online protection and all the other perks a VPN affords for an effective monthly cost as low as $3.25 (around £2.50).



IPVanish is one of the world leaders in the VPN industry and one we rank highly (taking our #3 spot in our best VPN service guide). IPVanish offers impressive speed, secure connections, unlimited usage, access to over 1,200 servers in 60+ locations, and perhaps most importantly, the ability to unblock Netflix in restricted countries.



IPVanish currently offers three different plans (one month, three months, and one year) that all include a 7-day money back guarantee. The one month and three-month plan are both 50% off, but the biggest savings are available with the one year plan which gets a massive 73% discount. That means you'll pay $39 annually (roughly 30) which comes out to just $3.25 a month for a whole year. That's a fantastic deal for a year's worth of superior internet protection.

IPVanish's incredible Father's Day VPN deal

IPVanish VPN | 1 year | 73% off | $143.88 $39/year

IPVanish is offering its one-year subscription for $39 a year. That's a 73% discount from the normal $143.88 price. IPVanish gets you unlimited protected internet usage and VPN servers in over 60 countries. This deal ends on Sunday, June 16.

If you're not ready to commit for a year, IPVanish is also offering 50% off their one month and three month plans.

What can you do with a VPN

There are traditionally two main reasons you might want to get a VPN - protecting yourself online and avoiding internet restrictions. In terms of online safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. Simply, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality and realistically more popular. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favorite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

Father's Day gift deals

As we say, IPVanish is marketing this new VPN deal as a Father's Day offer. Now, to be frank, we think you'd get some rather peculiar looks if you gifted a VPN to your dad next Sunday!

But TechRadar is here to help if you're dad is a tech lover. We've created our one-stop Father's Day gift guide to help you select the perfect present.

And Walmart in the US has already got started with its reductions in time for Father's Day. See what bargains are available with our guide to the Walmart Father's Day sale.

