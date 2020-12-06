Samsung's 2021 foldables get their screen specs and schedules leaked

Samsung has gone big on foldables in 2020, but expect even more bending handsets from the company in 2021. A new report out of South Korea gives us a bit more of an idea about what to expect in terms of Samsung foldables next year.

According to The Elec, which is usually a reliable source of information, we'll be getting the more affordable Galaxy Z Fold Lite in the first quarter of 2021, to be followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 flagships in the third quarter of 2021.

We've been hearing rumblings about a less expensive version of the Galaxy Fold for several months now – it's an approach Samsung has taken with its other phones in recent years, and it would help attract users currently put off by the high prices of foldables.

There have also been rumors of a Galaxy Z Flip Lite as well – using a clamshell design – so we could see as many as four foldables from Samsung next year. None of this is confirmed yet though, and it's very possible that Samsung's plans will change along the way.

Those foldables in full

The sources speaking to The Elec say that both the Galaxy Z Fold Lite and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a screen that measures 7 inches corner to corner, with a 4-inch display on the outside when the device is closed shut.

We're apparently also going to get stylus support and an under-display selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – rumors we've heard before. It's not clear whether these features will make it to the lower-cost Z Fold Lite though.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, the leaks and speculation so far point to it having a bigger screen and battery than the original. The new report puts the main screen at 6.7 inches, and the external screen at 3 inches.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G only unveiled in August, Samsung will want to leave some time before the updated versions appear – and that fits in with the Q3 prediction. Before that, we should see the Z Fold Lite, as well as the Galaxy S21 phones.

Via TalkAndroid