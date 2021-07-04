Samsung may launch the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch and more on August 11

We know that Samsung has a pile of new devices in the pipeline, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Buds 2 – but when will they show up? August 11 could be the big day, if a leaked teaser image is to be believed.

The leak comes from @FrontTron, who has a good track record when it comes to previous rumors and tips. It appears as though Samsung is once again going to use the Unpacked name for the event, and will be livestreaming everything on its website (we will of course bring you all the news here on TechRadar too).

Up until now we had been thinking that August 3 was the date to watch out for. That information came from a reliable source too, so it's possible that Samsung has changed its plans at a late stage to give itself another eight days of preparation time.

It does now appear that August is the designated launch month, which makes sense. These phones, watches and earbuds have been a long time coming, and it's actually a bit of a surprise that some of these gadgets haven't already been unveiled by Samsung.

(Image credit: @FrontTron)

We've already heard plenty about the hardware that's on the way. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn't expected to be a huge leap forward from its predecessor in terms of either its design or its specs, but there should be enough to interest new buyers – especially if the price comes down.

The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also being tipped to be a minor rather than a major upgrade, though it looks as though the aesthetics of the foldable might be given a revamp. Both the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 are said to be offering some level of water resistance this time around as well.

There has been some confusion over the naming and the release schedule for both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4, but everything should become clear when they finally arrive. The Galaxy Buds 2 are the other gadget mentioned on the leaked teaser, and again leaked images have already emerged.

What isn't given a mention on this teaser is the Galaxy S21 FE, so it might be that the handset is going to arrive later than we expected. The Galaxy Note 21 doesn't get a mention either – we think that Samsung is going to skip it this year.