Samsung is seemingly betting big on the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s S Pen stylus

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was always likely to support the S Pen, given that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 does, but it looks like the stylus will be a much more integral component this time around.

According to Mukul Sharma (a leaker with a good track record) Samsung has started production of the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s S Pen in several Eurasian countries. Sharma doesn’t say more than that, but this is a potentially quite enlightening claim.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t expected to land until August or September, so this would seem early to be building the S Pen if it’s just going to be an optional accessory again like last year.

Of course, a number of leaks have suggested the S Pen will be bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and that the handset will even have a slot for it, just like the Galaxy Note range and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. So this latest leak lines up with that, since Samsung will need to build a lot more S Pen units if one comes with every Z Fold 4.

Even if those leaks are wrong, this latest information suggests Samsung expects the S Pen to prove a popular accessory, as presumably the company would be able to build a lot of them by launch if it’s starting now.

Of course, we’d take this latest leak itself with a pinch of salt, but given Sharma’s track record there’s a high chance that it’s correct.

Analysis: what else will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 feature?

Beyond a bundled S Pen (and likely a slot for it) the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could include a few other significant upgrades, though not ones that will be obvious at first sight.

Most leaks so far suggest it will look very much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, complete with similar screen sizes, but with improvements to the build and the cameras.

For the former, the glass might be tougher, the phone might be lighter, and it might have improved water and dust resistance.

For the latter, it might have the same 10MP 3x optical zoom camera as the Samsung Galaxy S22 (which would be an upgrade on the 2x optical zoom offered on the Z Fold 3). It might also have the same 108MP main sensor as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and an improved under-display camera.

