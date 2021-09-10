Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could have a lower price and a better camera

We’re not sure what’s going on in phone world right now, but suddenly a number of distant handsets are getting leaked, including the iPhone 14 and now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This latter phone has been detailed on Naver (a South Korean social media site) by a leaker known as Lanzuk, who claims that Samsung is aiming to push the price down.

While they don’t give an indication of exactly how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might cost, they say that Samsung is trying to significantly reduce the cost required to mass produce the phone – something which it might achieve in part by turning to cheaper (but no less capable) component suppliers than it has been using.

Lanzuk’s other claim is that the under-display camera found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be returning, but that this time it will perform better while also being less visible under the screen.

We certainly hope so, because the version found in the Z Fold 3 is a bit of a disappointment, and definitely doesn’t feel ready for mass adoption. Of course, this far from the likely August or September 2022 launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, we’d take these claims with a whole heap of salt.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a very expensive phone (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Analysis: it makes sense for Samsung to lower the price

While we wouldn’t count on any of these claims being true, they are things that Samsung will surely want to work towards, and we’ve seen evidence already of the company trying to bring down the prices of its foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for example is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was at launch, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also costs less than its predecessor.

That said, with a starting price of $1,799 / £1,599 / AU$2,499 the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still far from affordable, even compared to conventional flagship phones, so Samsung needs to push the price of the range down lower if it ever wants these things to be truly mainstream. We suspect it does, so whether this leak is right or not, a lower price for the Z Fold 4 is likely.

