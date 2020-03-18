Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Australian pricing and release date announced

Releasing just last month in the US, UK and South Korea, Samsung's foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Flip handset has now received an Australian release date and pricing information.

The good news? It's coming sooner than expected, with Aussies able to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip this week from March 20 with an on-sale date of April 3.

Priced at AU$2,199, the Galaxy Z Flip is far from cheap, however, it does hold the distinction of being Australia's cheapest foldable phone, beating the Motorola Razr (AU$2,699), Huawei Mate Xs (AU$3,999) and Samsung's own Galaxy Fold (AU$2,999) by a rather significant margin.

The flippin' details

In terms of specs, the Galaxy Z Flip offers Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage and a 3,300 mAh battery.

It also boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that's covered by Samsung’s proprietary flexible 'Ultra Thin Glass', along with a dual camera (12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide) on the rear and a single-lens (10MP) front facing selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders will be available from Friday at Samsung's Experience Stores and from its online store, along with selected retail partners including Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.