Samsung Galaxy Watch vs Apple Watch 4 rumors: should you wait?

The Apple Watch 4 has yet to be confirmed, but it’s heavily rumored to be coming out later this year and it may be the main competition for Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy Watch.

Samsung spent a good portion of its Unpacked 2018 event talking through the Galaxy Watch, and while we haven’t had enough time with the device to conduct a full review, everything is looking positive for this top-end watch so far.

Below we’ll talk through the rumors about the Apple Watch 4 and what we know about the Galaxy Watch to compare the two devices and give you the best picture of what device will be best placed for you.

As we don't yet know anything for sure about the Apple Watch 4 and haven't fully tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch you shouldn't take this as a definitive answer to the question of which watch you should be upgrading to this year. Instead take it as an educated guess and with a big pinch of salt.

Design and display

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch comes in two different variants, one is a 42mm and the other is 46mm. The 46mm version will look big even on larger wrists, so if you don’t want a bulky watch you may want to opt for the 42mm version.

Each is made of stainless steel and feels premium. There’s a rotating bezel to interact with the menus as well as two buttons on the right-hand edge of the watch to cycle through what you need to on the touchscreen.

The Apple Watch 4 rumors suggest it will follow the same design cues as the watches that have gone before it. That likely means there will be two options with smaller designs of 38mm and 42mm and each watch will be square.

Samsung Galaxy Watch in 42mm and 46mm

Previous Apple Watch devices have come in a variety of materials such as stainless steel and ceramic, with a variety of color options and strap designs. While we don’t know any specific ones for this next product, we expect there will be a ton of choice in the designs.

One of the biggest rumors for the Apple Watch 4 is how there will be a bigger screen on the new watch, but each watch will likely be a similar size overall to the products we’ve seen before from Apple.

Previous Apple Watch devices have come in a variety of materials such as stainless steel and ceramic, with a variety of color options and strap designs. While we don’t know any specific ones for this next product, we expect there will be a ton of choice in the designs.

One of the biggest rumors for the Apple Watch 4 is how there will be a bigger screen on the new watch, but each watch will likely be a similar size overall to the products we’ve seen before from Apple.

Apple Watch 3

A report from Ming-Chi Kuo – an analyst who specializes in Apple – claims the screen on the smaller version will be 1.57-inches and the larger will have a 1.78-inch display.

We don’t currently have any word on the resolution, but it seems the company has found a way to slim down the bezels on the device in order to keep the overall footprint similar to the Apple Watch 3.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch comes with either a 1.2-inch or 1.3-inch screen, but these ones are circular. Each of these sizes is probably going to be smaller than the Apple Watch 4, but they're sharp, vibrant and clear, as they use Super AMOLED tech at a resolution of 360 x 360.

OS and specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung’s latest smartwatch comes with Tizen 4 software on board, so it will have the same selection of apps as you can download to the Samsung Gear Sport.

The software works with both iOS and Android devices equally well and while it may not be as flush with app choices as the Apple Watch, you can still get most of what you’ll need.

It also comes with Bixby as the voice assistant, to give you a way to talk to your watch to ask queries and start up different features. The Apple Watch 4 meanwhile is sure to use Siri.

Apple’s next device will likely launch with the newly announced watchOS 5 software on board. The Apple Watch is generally better supported for apps, while new features coming to this device will include the Walkie-Talkie mode, which allows you to talk to friends that have Apple Watches directly from your wrists.

Little is known about the power inside the Apple Watch 4. We can take an educated guess that it will sport a new chipset from the company, probably called the Apple S4, but we don't know how much it will be upgraded over the Apple S3 in the Apple Watch 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch comes with an Exynos 9110 chipset inside and the choice of either 1.5GB of RAM for the LTE version or 768MB for the version that just uses Bluetooth.

Samsung’s device allows you to use it without your phone if you connect it up to LTE, but we’d expect a similar feature from Apple for at least one version of its upcoming watch, as LTE was a big feature of the Apple Watch 3.

Features

Stress management on the Samsung Galaxy Watch

New features for the Samsung Galaxy Watch seem to be limited, but you've still got all the top-end sporting tech from the Gear Sport, like the heart rate monitor, GPS tracking and more.

Actual feature upgrades seem to be limited to some new workouts added into the app, a new stress monitoring feature that keeps an eye on your heart rate, and daily briefings to supply your calendar and more on a morning.

Exactly what will come with the Apple Watch 4 is unclear at the moment, but one rumor suggests it will come with a Face ID camera so you'll be able to keep your watch secure without having to enter a PIN number on a tiny screen.

You'll just be able to put your watch up to your face, scan it and the watch will be unlocked in a similar way to how it works on the iPhone X.

Apple will likely include some other new features too, but at the very least you can expect similar features to the Apple Watch 3, with mobile internet, top-end sports tracking and more included.

Battery

We've yet to test the battery life on the Galaxy Watch, but going from Samsung's estimates it may be difficult for Apple to beat with its next device.

The larger Galaxy Watch is estimated to last up to seven days from a single charge. That may not be in the full smartwatch mode and we won't know until we get to test out the watch properly for ourselves.

The smaller Galaxy Watch is only estimated to last for up to four days, but that's still remarkably longer than the two days we got from the Apple Watch 3 in our testing.

Little is known about the battery on the Apple Watch 4, but one report from Kuo has claimed it will be larger than on previous devices from the company. How much bigger it will be remains to be seen.

Price

Apple Watch 3

A major factor when buying your new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch is actually a touch more affordable than the devices that have gone before it, at least in some regions.

The cheapest Bluetooth variant of the watch costs $329 / £279, while if you want the larger 46mm one it will cost $349.99 / £299. LTE variants of the watch are set to start at $379.99 and top out at $399.99, while we don't currently know the pricing for LTE in the UK.

We'd expect pricing for the Apple Watch 4 to be similar to the Apple Watch 3, but there may be some variation when it's announced on stage.

Pricing for the Apple Watch 3 began at £329 / $329 / AU$459 during the launch period, but it can also cost quite a bit more depending on the model you choose.

Assuming the Apple Watch 4 price is similar it will probably cost more than the Galaxy Watch in the UK but around the same in the US.

Takeaway

Little is known about the Apple Watch 4 and we don't yet know how well the Samsung Galaxy Watch will perform in real life, but it's very likely these will be two of the best smartwatches on the planet.

We're excited to try both out properly and give you a full verdict on how each performs.

You can't buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch until August 24 in the US, and September 6 in the UK. We don't expect to hear about the new Apple Watch until the start of September at the earliest and it could be a lot longer, so you may not want to wait until then to upgrade your watch.

That said, if you can wait a month or two it may work in your favor to wait and see which is best, as both the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch 4 could well topple the Apple Watch 3 as our favorite smartwatch you can buy.

Main image: Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) and Apple Watch 3 (42mm)

Previous Apple Watch devices have come in a variety of materials such as stainless steel and ceramic, with a variety of color options and strap designs. While we don’t know any specific ones for this next product, we expect there will be a ton of choice in the designs.

One of the biggest rumors for the Apple Watch 4 is how there will be a bigger screen on the new watch, but each watch will likely be a similar size overall to the products we’ve seen before from Apple.

Previous Apple Watch devices have come in a variety of materials such as stainless steel and ceramic, with a variety of color options and strap designs. While we don’t know any specific ones for this next product, we expect there will be a ton of choice in the designs.

One of the biggest rumors for the Apple Watch 4 is how there will be a bigger screen on the new watch, but each watch will likely be a similar size overall to the products we’ve seen before from Apple.