Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a rotating bezel that... doesn't rotate

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been officially announced, just six months after the original Watch Active was launched.

One of the key new features included is a digital rotating bezel on the Super AMOLED screen. The original Galaxy Watch came with a physical rotating bezel, while the Galaxy Watch Active didn't have any form of bezel UI.

It means that you will likely see a bezel around the screen on the new Watch Active 2, but it won't physically move - it will be interesting to see how it works in practice.

Another big feature is the inclusion of an ECG (Electrocardiogram), allowing you to check the rhythm and electrical activity of your heart with the wearable. We've already seen the ECG feature in the Apple Watch 4 prove popular, so it's no surprise Samsung has included it here.

You'll be able to pick up the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in two sizes, with the smaller 40mm model coming with a 1.2-inch, 360 x 360 display and 247mAh battery, while the larger 44mm model has a 1.4-inch display and a 340mAh battery.

Both watches are 10.9mm thick, are compatible with 20mm straps, and will be available in two finishes: aluminum (with a Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band), and stainless steel (with a leather strap).

As for its fitness features, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 "can manually track more than 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated - including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workout."

Connectivity on the go

The watch runs Tizen, and for those who don't want to have to take their phone out to get full functionality on their smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also be available with LTE connectivity.

This will allow you to access the internet on the watch, without it having to tether to your smartphone, allowing you to make and receive calls, send messages and stream music all on the watch.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE comes with extra RAM (1.5GB vs 768MB) to help it cope with these additional tasks, and a higher price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 release date is set for September 27 2019 in the US, where it will be available from Samsung.com and major retailers. Pre-orders open there on September 6, but we don't yet have release information for other regions.

As for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 price, in the US the Bluetooth-only 40mm option starts at $279.99 (around £230; not available in Australia), and the larger 44mm watch starts at $299.99 (AU$549, around £250).