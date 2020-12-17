Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Tab S7 Lite Plus may be on the way

Following on from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, it seems Samsung might have ‘Lite’ versions of the Tab S7 range in the works.

That’s according to GalaxyClub, which claims that there are two Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite models being developed with different screen sizes.

The site doesn’t know what sizes the screens will be (or whether the larger one will be called the Tab S7 Lite Plus), but if they mirror the main Galaxy Tab S7 range then we could be looking at 11-inch and 12.4-inch screens.

In fact, the site doesn’t seem to know much of anything about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, beyond the fact that it’s apparently in development and coming in two sizes. It’s also not clear where it obtained this information, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt.

A while to wait

As for when these cheaper slates might land, apparently they’re still in the early stages of development, so we might be waiting a while. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was announced in April and hit stores in May, so we might see the Tab S7 Lite in or April or May of 2021.

While we would take this rumor with a side of salt, the fact that Samsung has made Lite models of its flagship slates before adds credibility to it.

Such slates could prove rivals to Apple’s basic iPad range, especially since they’re likely to support the S Pen stylus, so this could be one of the more exciting Android tablet launches of 2021. And for those who want something higher end, we’re also likely to see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 next year.