Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is out in a new sleek color, with extra storage too

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus currently come in three color options - bronze, black and silver - but it looks like the tablet could soon be on sale in a fourth - navy blue.

As spotted by leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung has started selling a Phantom Navy version of its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus which, in the latter top-spec model, also comes with 512GB of storage, which wasn't previously available.

At the time of writing, this version of the tablet is only listed on Samsung's German site. So it's not clear right now if this version of the slate is only going to be available in Germany, but it seems likely that it could be rolled out worldwide.

Much storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are now launching in a new "Phantom Navy" / "Navy Blue" color option. Plus model is also getting a new 512GB variant: https://t.co/IDRX4uHbHT pic.twitter.com/ye0z3dsjoQFebruary 5, 2021

Depending on your taste you might find this new Galaxy Tab S7 appearance sleek or dull, but it's possible that's not the headline spec here - instead, the extra storage could be a game-changer.

People who use tablets for professional work might need lots of storage, and 512GB gives you double the space for video files, raw photos, or audio clips to edit or work with, compared to the 256GB currently available. Sure, this is only available on the Plus model, only in blue, and only in Germany, but that could change.

We might see a global rollout of the navy blue Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus soon, so if you're thinking of buying one of these powerful Android tablets and need lots of storage, it could be worth waiting.