Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 could have a bigger screen, to rival the iPad Pro

Samsung could have a new flagship tablet in the works and it looks like the company could be making some changes, to help it better compete with the iPad Pro 2020 range.

According to SamMobile, two different sizes are in the works for the slate, which is likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Those sizes are 11-inch and 12.4-inch, both of which are larger than the 10.5-inch size that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes in.

While we don’t know for certain why Samsung would make that change, it seems likely that the iPad Pro is a factor, as the latest models of that are available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. This also wouldn’t be the first time Samsung has offered its flagship slate in two sizes, so it’s a believable change.

The site adds that the Galaxy Tab S7 is being developed under the SM-T97x and SM-T87x model numbers, and that there will be both Wi-Fi and cellular versions.

A bigger screen means a bigger battery

It will apparently be sold in grey, blue and brown colors, alongside a keyboard cover accessory, and will have a larger battery than the Tab S6’s 7,040mAh one, improved cameras, 5G, and a top-end chipset and RAM configuration. Of course, none of this is confirmed just yet, so we’d take it all with a pinch of salt.

We also don’t know for sure what the slate will even be called, as while Galaxy Tab S7 is our best guess, it’s possible that Samsung will name it the Galaxy Tab S20, to bring it in line with the Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

We might find out fairly soon in any case, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was announced in July 2019, so assuming a similar schedule this year, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 might only be a few months away. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything more about it.