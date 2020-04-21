Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 could come soon, with a huge feature the iPad Pro 2020 lacks

Samsung recently launched a new budget tablet in the form of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but it seems a top-end slate could be on the way soon as a rumor has revealed the possible Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 release time frame, as well as leaking some key features of the slate.

This information comes from GalaxyClub, a Samsung device news page (as the name suggests), which provides infrequent but often-accurate information on upcoming products.

Apparently the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is set to launch in August 2020, possibly alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 which are also expected then, however GalaxyClub thinks the launches will be staggered.

GalaxyClub also addresses previous rumors that the Galaxy Tab S7 would be called the Tab S20, to match the Galaxy S20 smartphones, but according to the site, people working for Samsung still use the 'S7' name.

We'd add that since Samsung recently launched a variant of the Tab S6, it's clearly okay with people associating its tablets with a different numbering system to its phones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 details

Now let's get into product details. It seems the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 could come with 5G compatibility, not just in Korea as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 did but in many different parts of the world.

This would give the tablet an extra level of functionality the iPad Pro 2020 from Apple misses, as while that has plenty of useful productivity features its optional LTE connection won't provide the same speed or reliability as a 5G connection would.

It seems that Samsung is improving its tablet in another way to compete with Apple too, namely size. While the Tab S6 has a 10.5-inch display, apparently the Galaxy Tab S7 will come in 11-inch and 12.4-inch options, big enough perhaps to compete with the iPad Pro and its 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions for people who want large screens.

Finally, surprising no-one, it seems the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will come with an S Pen stylus bundled in. This has been the case for plenty of Samsung tablets in the past, so was assumed to be the same for the S7, but it's good to have confirmation.

That's a lot of information on Samsung's upcoming tablet, but there's plenty more we don't know yet. While tablets aren't subject to leaks as much as smartphones, we still get information now and then, so we'll keep you updated on all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 news and leaks until its anticipated August launch.