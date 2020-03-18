Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite release date, news and leaks

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could retain a lot of the DNA of the Tab S6 (above)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be launched shortly, based on the growing number of leaks and rumors surrounding it, and it could offer much of the appeal of the full-fat Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at a lower price.

In fact, if leaks are to be believed it both sports a similar design and comes packing a stylus, which could give it a boost over other budget slates.

Below you’ll find everything we’ve heard about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite so far, along with a wish list of things that we want from it.

We’ll also be updating this article as soon as we hear anything new, so make sure to keep checking back if you’re interested in Samsung’s next slate.

While there aren’t any release date rumors for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the fact that we’ve seen it mentioned by name in an official Bluetooth certification database suggests it’s probably almost here.

The slate has also now been certified by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), as spotted by SamMobile, which is another sign that it's almost here. It has even been listed by Netflix as supporting HD playback on the service, so it's not a very well kept secret.

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e was announced in February 2019, and the Tab S6 Lite is something of a successor to that, further suggesting it should land soon, since the S5e landed around a year ago.

As for what it will cost, it might be similar to the Galaxy Tab S5e, which starts at $399/£379/AU$649.

Certainly it should be a fair bit less than the $649.99 / £619 / AU$1,099 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite design and display

The biggest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leak takes the form of a render, which you can see below. This looks like it could be an official press render, and if so then that’s further evidence that the slate is probably landing soon.

As for what it shows, there are black bezels along every edge of the screen, and a design that from the front (which is all we’ve seen) looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

You can also see that there’s a single-lens front-facing camera, and most notably that there’s an S Pen stylus.

As for the screen, some sites are reporting that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It's not clear where they got this information from, but there's a high chance it's correct, as both the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and high-end Tab S4 had those specs.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs and features

The stylus in the leaked image above is notable because while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with one, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e doesn’t. So including one here could help the Tab S6 Lite stand out in the mid-range market.

The design of the stylus also looks similar to the one that comes with the Tab S6, which might mean the features are the same too. So it’s possible that there’s a magnetized slot on the back of the slate to house and charge the stylus.

It might also support Air Actions, which let you interact with the slate by making gestures with the stylus in the air above the screen.

The source of the image above additionally claims that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will have a mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, Android 10, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on where in the world you buy it.

We’ve previously seen that chipset, RAM amount and Android version mentioned in a benchmark, so there’s a good chance those details are accurate.

What we want to see in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Even assuming the rumors are right, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just yet, but below you’ll find what we’re hoping to see.

1. A stylus

Based on leaks, the inclusion of a stylus looks very likely, and we hope there is one, as this accessory could transform the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from an identikit mid-ranger to something with a real selling point.

It would also likely be a much cheaper way to get a stylus-packed slate than most iPad options or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. And if the stylus comes packing all the same tech as it does in the Tab S6 then it will be a good one too.

2. A headphone port

Headphone ports are clearly on the way out, but there’s just as clearly still an audience for them, and in a device as big as a tablet the argument for removing them is less compelling than in a phone, where every tiny amount of space matters.

We don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will have a headphone port, given that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e don’t, but it would be nice if it did.

3. A reasonable price tag

Back in the realms of likely features is an affordable price. We don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to be cheap, but it’s likely to have a mid-range price, and might even undercut the iPad 10.2. If it does that while including a stylus then Samsung could have a real winner on its hands in the cheap Android tablet space.

4. A great screen

If there’s one thing Samsung knows how to do well, it’s screens, and even its mid-range slates tend to have good ones, so we’re not asking for much with our wish for a great screen.

A Super AMOLED display of over ten inches with a QHD+ resolution is likely, and that should just about be enough for us to consider the screen great, but if Samsung could pack in HDR support too then it would be even better.

5. A keyboard cover

As well as a stylus, we’d also love for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to launch alongside an official keyboard cover.

But we’re not greedy, we don’t need this to be bundled with the slate, it can be sold as an optional extra just as it is with the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Even with the extra expense, the ability to turn the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite into a true productivity device could be enormously desirable for some people, while those who just want a tablet can enjoy the Tab S6 Lite as is, without splashing out on expensive accessories.