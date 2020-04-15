Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is official: is this the new best cheap Android tablet?

We've been hearing rumors for a while on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a new budget-focused version of the Galaxy Tab S6 from 2019, and in a surprise move Samsung just unveiled its new tablet in full.

On Samsung's Indonesia web store you can see a full listing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite complete with all the specs for the device. In fact, nearly the only thing we don't know now is price or a release date, as those are missing from the Samsung website.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, just a touch smaller than the standard Tab S6. This new device also comes with an S Pen stylus, but it doesn't feature the same groove in the back of the device to house the stick as the Tab S6 does.

The battery on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 7,040mAh, which Samsung says will last for 13 hours of video playback or 12 hours of internet use.

The front-facing camera on the tablet is 5MP, which rises to 8MP for the back snapper, and while none of them hold a candle to the more high-res options on the non-Lite slate, they'll likely be enough for your video calling needs.

There's no mention of a processor on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite listing, although previous leaks have debated between Exynos 9610 and 9611 (a slightly improved chipset over the former). The Samsung store does confirm there will be 4GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

As stated, we don't know the price, even in Indonesia, and there's no option to order the tablet now. People around the world might have to wait a little longer before buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, this listing proves it's a real device and it seems to be coming soon.

If the tablet is priced well, it could end up being one of the best cheap tablets available now, beating out Samsung's own Galaxy Tab A series for those medals, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye on.

When the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is officially announced for the rest of the world, or receives a price or release date, we'll let you know. We've also asked Samsung for more details.