Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus benchmarked with a mysterious chipset and low scores

The Samsung Galaxy S30 range (or Samsung Galaxy S21 range as it might be called) is likely to be very powerful, but it might not be quite as powerful as we were hoping.

That's because a benchmark for a phone with a model number linked to the Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench, and its specs and scores aren't overly impressive.

The listed specs include 8GB of RAM (which is the same amount as the Galaxy S20 Plus), Android 11, and an Exynos 2100 chipset. That last point is interesting, because this is the first we've heard of an Exynos 2100, and Samsung was rumored to be putting a chipset called the Exynos 1000 in the Galaxy S30 range.

From the name, you might think the Exynos 2100 is higher end, but in fact the multi-core score of 3,060 and single-core score of 1,038 listed here are both well below an early benchmark of the Exynos 1000, which returned a multi-core score of 4,250 and a single-core one of 1,302.

They are, however, above the scores delivered by the Galaxy S20 Plus, so this should still be an upgrade, just not all that much of one.

We'd take all of this with a pinch of salt though. The fact that we've never heard of this chipset and that its scores are underwhelming are both red flags, so this listing could be fake or inaccurate. And even if it's real, it's going to be based on pre-release hardware, so the final performance of the Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus might be better.

It's also worth noting that while much of the world will probably get an Exynos chipset – be it the 2100, 1000 or something else – based on past form we'd expect Samsung to put a Snapdragon chipset in the US version of the Galaxy S30 range, likely the Snapdragon 875.

Early benchmarks for that have also returned higher scores than this, so even if some regions do get under-powered versions of the Samsung Galaxy S30 range, the US probably won't.

Beyond talk of camera upgrades we don't know a huge amount else about the Samsung Galaxy S30 range yet, and with the phones not likely landing until February 20121 it's a bit early for rumors, but we're sure to hear plenty more in the coming weeks and months. TechRadar will be sure to cover all the credible leaks as they emerge, so stay tuned for updates.

