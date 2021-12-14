Samsung Galaxy S22 range leaked on video, and they could have downgraded screens

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is almost leaking faster than we can cover it at this point, with two big new leaks emerging today, including possibly our first video look at the phones.

Ok, technically what you’ll see below is a video showing dummy units, but this close to the likely early 2022 launch of the range, they’re probably more or less accurate, especially as they come from a reputable source (@OnLeaks).

The video shows the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, first from the back – showing a design that’s an exact match for recently leaked photos, and then from the front and sides, giving you a glimpse of their punch-hole cameras and – in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – an S Pen slot on the bottom edge.

In other Samsung Galaxy S22 news, we also now know what the screen resolutions of the phones might be, and in all cases it could be lower than the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

According to @UniverseIce (a leaker with a solid track record), the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have a 1080 x 2340 display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 1440 x 3088 screen with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have 1080 x 2400 screens, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 1440 x 3200 one. So it’s not a huge difference, but it could still be a step in the wrong direction. The three older phones also have slightly different 20:9 aspect ratios.

Analysis: a lower resolution shouldn’t be a problem

While a drop in resolution is disappointing to see, it probably won’t really impact the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in practice, as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are also rumored to have slightly smaller screens than their predecessors.

Leaks suggest you’ll get a 6.06-inch screen on the S22, down from 6.2 inches on the S21, and a 6.55-inch one on the S22 Plus, down from 6.7 inches on the S21 Plus. That small difference would likely mean that a slight drop in resolution would still leave you with a similar pixel density.

It’s slightly more worrying in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as that’s actually rumored to have a marginally larger screen than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, at 6.81 inches, up from 6.8.

But even then, the rumored resolution change is small enough that it would probably be unnoticeable to most people – and for now it is just a rumor. We won’t know for sure what resolution these phones are until they launch, likely in February.

