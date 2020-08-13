Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could come with the same chipset as the Galaxy Note 20

Samsung's lineup of '20' phones might not be complete just yet – we've heard rumors of a 'Lite' version of the Samsung Galaxy S20, dubbed by many the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and now its performance specs have leaked.

This comes from MyFixGuide, which found a Geekbench listing for the upcoming phone. Geekbench is popular software used to test a device's performance, and it can tell us how powerful the phone is, as well as which chipset and software it has.

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite or Fan Edition has the Exynos 990 chipset – that's the same chipset the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series launched with in some regions.

Those phones launched with Samsung's Exynos 990 in Europe and China, but in most other regions they used alternative processors from Qualcomm – Samsung phones come with different processors in different countries.

So it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S20's budget version, despite presumably selling for a lower price, could have the same chipset as its more premium sibling.

The phone also appears to have 8GB of RAM and runs Android 20, according to the Geekbench listing.

Not a high score

As well as telling us the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite has the Exynos 990 chipset, the listing also shows us what's claimed to be the phone's Geekbench score, and it's a little lower than we'd expected.

According to this information, the Galaxy S20 Lite returned a multi-core score of 2716. In our own tests, we've found all the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 phones, whether running on Qualcomm Snapdragon or Samsung Exynos chipsets, have scored at least 3000 in that same test.

That suggests to us that - if this listing is accurate - while the S20 Lite has the same chipset and RAM as its siblings, it won't return as fast processing speeds. That could be the result of optimization differences, or just tweaks to Exynos in the six months since the Galaxy S20 range debuted.

Still, that score is nothing to turn your nose up at, and users might not notice any performance shortcomings in day to day use.

We've not heard anything on when the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could be launched - it could be by the end of the year, which certainly feels like a possibility given the number of leaks we've been seeing, or possibly in early 2021, around a year after the Galaxy S10 Lite launched.

Either way, when we find out we'll let you know, so stay tuned to TechRadar for that.