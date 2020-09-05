Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leaks in full with renders and specs

The more affordable Fan Edition or FE version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 could be with us very soon, but there's no need to wait for an official announcement to get all the details on the phone's specs and what it's going to look like.

According to seasoned and reliable tipster Roland Quandt over at WinFuture, the upcoming device will use the Snapdragon 865 processor for its 5G model and Samsung's own Exynos 990 processor for the 4G variant.

The internal specs will be set at 6GB of RAM and 128GB – in Europe at least – while the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display running at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There's a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz too.

Around the back of the phone we've apparently got a 12MP + 12MP + 8MP triple-lens camera, while there's reportedly a 32MP selfie camera around the front. This all matches up quite nicely with what we've heard about the phone so far, a phone which we originally thought would be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite.

How the Galaxy S20 FE will apparently look. (Image credit: Roland Quandt / WinFuture)

Support for Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6 will be built into the phone, the leak suggests, with full IP68 waterproofing and dustproofing as well. The battery is said to have a decent 4,500mAh capacity, and there's support for wireless charging.

In short, this is a very capable phone – there's actually not too much difference between this and the standard Galaxy S20 or Note 20 ranges, though Samsung is expected to cut some costs by using cheaper materials.

WinFuture has also shared a full gallery of renders of the new phone, which will apparently show up in white, blue, orange, lavender, green and red. As with Apple and the iPhone 11, it would seem that the cheapest Galaxy S20 variant will be available in the most colors.

Based on mentions of the phone that have been spotted in various places, we think it could show up in the very near future. When it hits, we'll have full details of how it holds up against the other Samsung handsets of 2020.