Samsung Galaxy S10 photos show off phone in two colors

Another day, another Galaxy S10 leak, or in this case two leaks. Specifically, a photo seemingly showing part of a Samsung Galaxy S10 in a pearl white shade has leaked, along with several images of dummy units in black.

Starting with the white model, which you can see below, this was posted by reliable leaker Evan Blass. You can’t see the whole phone, just the top right corner, but that’s enough for the triple-lens rear camera to be visible. It also gives you a good look at one of the likely color schemes.

We referred to it as pearl white above because it’s a glossy, pearly shade of white, though that might not be what the shade is officially called.

From light to dark

As for the other images, which you can see if you click through to the next image in the gallery below, these were shared by SlashLeaks and show dummy units (non-functional display models) of both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

Image 1 of 4 This could be the Samsung Galaxy S10 in white. Image Credit: Evan Blass Image 2 of 4 Here it is in black, alongside the S10 Plus. Image Credit: SlashLeaks Image 3 of 4 Both models seem to have a triple-lens camera. Image Credit: SlashLeaks Image 4 of 4 There doesn't seem to be a huge difference in size. Image Credit: SlashLeaks

They’re shown in black and pictured from most angles, highlighting the triple-lens rear camera on both, the dual-lens front camera on the S10 Plus, and the single-lens one on the standard Galaxy S10.

You can also see that both phones have a 3.5mm headphone port and a speaker on the bottom edge. The black color they’re in meanwhile appears a bit plainer than the white.

There’s nothing really in any of these images that we haven’t seen before, but they line up with what we have seen and act as one more piece of evidence that this will indeed be the shape of Samsung’s upcoming flagship range. We’ll know for sure on February 20.

Via PocketNow