Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs sound anything but 'Lite' in latest leak

We keep hearing rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and we keep being confused by it, because the specs don’t line up with the name.

The latest example of that comes from Ishan Agarwal (a reputable leaker), who tweeted that he "can confirm that" the Galaxy S10 Lite has a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple-lens rear camera, with a 48MP main lens, a 12MP wide-angle one and a 5MP depth sensor, along with a 32MP selfie snapper.

That's the same chipset as you'll find running the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range (in the US at least) and the same number of cameras as the standard Galaxy S10, complete with a higher megapixel count on the main and selfie snappers.

Of course, megapixels aren't everything, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite replaces the standard S10's 12MP telephoto lens with a less interesting sounding 5MP depth sensor if this leak is right, but still, this doesn't sound like much of a step down.

Further confusing things is the fact that there's already a Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is basically a Galaxy S10 Lite in all but name (and actually is a small step down).

Can confirm that #Samsung Galaxy S10 lite (SM-G770F) will have Snapdragon 855 processor and the camera specifications are as follows:48MP (Main) + 5MP (Depth) +12MP (Wide angle) & 32MP (Selfie)Meanwhile the internal code for S11+ (5G) (SM-G986U) is Y2.November 19, 2019

Not S10 but S11

So what's going on? As we've noted before, this might actually be the Samsung Galaxy S11 Lite, since we're starting to close in on the likely February launch of the Samsung Galaxy S11 range, and since the specs would make more sense there.

But Agarwal seems fairly confident that this is the S10 Lite. In fact, this isn't even the first time he's put these specs forward, this time is simply a 'confirmation' of them. Whatever the truth is, we should find out soon though.

And while he seems sure that this is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, he does have some information on the S11 range, finishing up the tweet by saying that the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G has the model number SM-G986U, and that its internal code name is Y2. That doesn't tell us much though.