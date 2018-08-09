Samsung Galaxy Home release date, price, news and features

Samsung just announced its first smart speaker with Bixby and it has called it, drum roll, the Samsung Galaxy Home.

It's been built to compete against the likes of the Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod and Google Home.

The company announced the Samsung Galaxy Home at its Unpacked event in New York, alongside the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Note 9 devices.

There's not much that we know about the Samsung Galaxy Home so far, but we've broken down what we do know about it in the sections below:

Samsung just unveiled its smart speaker at Samsung Unpacked 2018, but it won't be out for sometime. The company said it will be showing a lot more about the technology behind it at the Samsung Developer Conference.

A price for the Galaxy Home hasn't been set yet. We should learn more about it in depth soon, but below you can read about what we know so far on the Samsung Galaxy Home.

Samsung Galaxy Home design

The speaker has a tripod design that sees it have three legs with what looks to be a round design on the top. It's a unique design, and so far we've only seen the grey color that you can see in the images throughout this piece.

Whether the company plans to launch some extra colors for the device remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy Home audio

Not much is known about the audio quality on the Samsung Galaxy Home, but it looks to be a major focus of the product. Think more Apple HomePod than Amazon Echo Dot.

It's powered by Harman's AKG audio, which is something Samsung bought to leverage in this speaker. On stage, Samsung claimed it will "make music sound amazing", and we can't wait to test it out to see if that's true.

We know it'll have eight microphones to hear you for far-field voice recognition, so you can speak to it wherever you are in the room.

It also has a feature called SoundSteer - all you have to do is say "Bixby SoundSteer" and it'll direct audio to you wherever you are in the room. It's a way of listening to music when on your own rather than in a big group of people with audio that fills your home.

Samsung Galaxy Home Spotify integration

Samsung has announced a special partnership with Spotify to help you seamlessly switch from one device to another.

This works through the Samsung Smart Things app and allows you to walk into your home listening to Spotify on your Samsung phone and automatically connect it to your speaker as you walk into the room.