Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might debut with a key Galaxy Note 20 feature inside

We were expecting the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to simply be a version of the original Galaxy Fold with improved specs for 2020 – that could be totally wrong though, as it seems the new folding phone could have plenty of new and impressive features.

Specifically, the phone could have a feature we were expecting to see in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and previous Notes before that, at least according to prolific leaker Max Weinbach. Weinbach tweeted a brief overview of what he knows about the upcoming phone so far, and there are a few intriguing points.

Firstly, Weinbach repeats a rumor we'd already heard, namely that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have an under-display front-facing camera, so the screen won't be broken up by a large notch like in the original device, but he also states this could be incorrect, with a punch-hole chosen instead.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will, according to Weinbach, have the same cameras as the Galaxy S20 Plus, which means 12MP main, 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, joined by a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for improved depth recognition.

There is some design information provided here too, as apparently the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be made of ceramic and stainless steel, and come in blue, silver, gold, pink and black color variants (unless Weinbach is saying the device will have all these colors in the same design, but we can't imagine how that wouldn't be very ugly).

Galaxy Fold 2: front cover is infinity V display. Main is either hole punch or under display camera. New form of SPen. S20+ camera setup. Ceramic and stainless steel. Will come in Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black.February 17, 2020

Getting stylus

There's one more piece of information included in the leak that's so intriguing we decided to put it in the headline – the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could come with an S Pen stylus like the Samsung Galaxy Note phones, and as the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 almost definitely will.

This would be an intriguing addition, as styluses are quite big and take up a lot of a smartphone's inside space (assuming it can be stored inside the phone). Weinbach does say it's a 'new form' of S Pen though, so perhaps it's smaller.

However, we could see a decent case for having an S Pen included with the device – when unfolded, the original Samsung Galaxy Fold was almost as big as some Samsung tablets, and styluses are often useful for such a device for annotation, note-taking, and drawing. Perhaps this inclusion suggests Samsung views the Galaxy Fold 2 as a phone and a tablet in one.

We don't know anything for sure just yet, because the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is almost certainly many months away, but this leak certainly has us intrigued to see what will be new with the upcoming foldable phone.

Via GSMArena