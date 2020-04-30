Samsung confirms new Galaxy Note and Fold devices will launch this year

Despite lower-than-expected sales figures for its recent Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has confirmed during a Q1 earnings call that new Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold devices are on schedule to be released later this year, as reported by ZDNet Korea and picked up by SamMobile.

"We are preparing both new and foldable Galaxy Note models to be released in the second half of the year, and we will introduce more competitive products," said Samsung Electronics director Jong-min Lee.

Interestingly, the (admittedly translated) wording above suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Fold sequel will be considered part of the Note range, meaning we can probably expect the foldable device to boast S Pen stylus functionality and other business-minded features.

A challenging road ahead

Although Samsung admits that coronavirus will affect demand for smartphones in 2020, the South Korean electronics giant plans to meet this challenge head on by strengthening its online channels.

"First of all, we are preparing for all channels including online supply in response to the closure of retail stores," said Lee, further stating that the company "will closely monitor the market and respond to demand immediately."

As for when the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will be revealed, a previous report suggested that Samsung may still hold an Unpacked event in August, however, it's likely the manufacturer will forego a physical event in favor of an online one this year.