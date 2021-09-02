Salesforce wants to make it easier to do business after the pandemic

Closing deals and building high-performing sales teams has proven difficult for businesses while working form home which is why Salesforce has announced three new Sales Cloud innovations to make it easier to accelerate growth.

These additions to the CRM giant's Sales Cloud will provide sales teams with everything they need to drive growth through AI-powered insights, integrated sales enablement resources and self-service options that put power in their hands.

With Revenue Intelligence which combines Sales Cloud, Einstein and Tableau capabilities into a unified revenue management command center, sales leaders now have access to insights throughout the entire sales and revenue cycle. Einstein Deal Insights can be used to analyze the health of a business with AI-powered predictions while pre-built analytics powered by Tableau can be leveraged to address gaps in targets.

EVP and GM of CRM applications at Salesforce, Bill Patterson explained in a press release how the company's latest Sales Cloud innovations can help businesses reach their goals in today's work from anywhere world, saying:

“Salesforce is at the forefront of evolving sales playbooks to meet the needs of customers in the digital-first, work anywhere world. Continued Sales Cloud innovation has made it a leader in its category for more than a decade, empowering sales teams to achieve success no matter the selling landscape.”

Enablement and subscription management

Salesforce has also now embedded enablement directly within Sales Cloud to make it easier to build high-performing sales teams quickly.

With this Sales Cloud innovation, sales teams can use Einstein to surface coachable moments related to pipeline and deal insights, Trailhead to deliver personalized learning journeys and they can also measure the impact of enablement activities on key sales metrics like lead-to-opportunity conversion rate, reduction in sales cycle time, increased close rates and more.

As organizations are shifting to focus more on B2B buying and subscription management through self service and sales leaders need to be able to quickly launch new products and services across a variety of channels, Salesforce has also added Subscription Management to Sales Cloud.

By using Subscription Management, businesses can deliver a unified customer experience built on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform to manage the complete subscription journey, deploy across any self-service channel and maximize revenue with Einstein.

We'll likely hear more on these new Sales Cloud innovations at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference which is scheduled to take place later this month.