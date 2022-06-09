Salesforce launches NFT Cloud despite protests

Audio player loading…

Salesforce has taken another move towards the crypto market with the unveiling of a new NFT Cloud platform.

Part of its Web3 platform, the new offering, currently in a closed pilot, looks to help businesses of all sizes explore whether non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be the right decision for them, and provide the services needed to both start out and expand in the space.

Sales of NFTs have plummeted in recent weeks as buyer appetites have dried up, but many businesses apparently still see the platform as a viable opportunity.

Salesforce NFT Cloud

"Salesforce's NFT Cloud pilot lets brands expand customer experiences to Web3 environments in a sustainable and trusted way," the company wrote in a press release.

The platform will allow users to mint, manage, and sell NFTs directly on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform, as well as being able to, "securely connect customer data to gain a 360-degree view across a customer's physical and digital worlds".

Rumors of a Salesforce NFT Cloud first appeared earlier in 2022, but were quickly met with protests from the company's employees.

Around 400 Salesforce employees reportedly signed an open letter opposing its plans, arguing that getting into the space raises concerns over its ethical and environmental impact.

In response, the company promised to hold listening sessions with employees to hear their concerns.

The company does seem to have taken the complaints, and on its official launch page (opens in new tab) says Salesforce NFT Cloud will not support proof-of-work blockchains, which often create significant electronic waste due to the frequent upgrading of equipment.

The company added that its NFT Cloud pilot will automatically calculate carbon emissions of blockchain options, and allow the user to offset the emissions through trusted, high-quality carbon credits.

Salesforce has also pledged to ensure its NFT Cloud is secure and accountable, promising to embed "best-in-class brand and consumer protections, identifying — and preventing — the use of the product for fraud, force, or fear."

It also says it will aim to, "empower the end user with explainable governance and engage stakeholders in ongoing evaluation," and "commit to share clear, precise communication about the product and create trusted experiences and marketplaces where safety is top of mind."