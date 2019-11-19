Salesforce is using Amazon AI to make call centres better than ever

Calling customer service could be about to get a lot less painful thanks to a new partnership between AWS and Salesforce.

The software giant has announced it will be using AI technology from Amazon's cloud computing arm into its Service Cloud to provide call transcription services directly to customer agents.

Salesforce will be using Amazon Connect technology to turn conversations into text, allowing customer service agents to quickly identify any issues, and even detect if the customer is getting angry on the call.

Smarter

The new Salesforce Service Cloud is built directly into Salesforce's existing platforms, bringing together phone, digital channels, and CRM data into one unified view. From the moment a call is received, the service can provide in-depth information on a customer's past purchases and account history, offering instant suggestions to agents as to how to proceed with individual cases.

Using tools such as Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Translate, and Amazon Comprehend, text can be translated into different languages, with Salesforce's platform able to analyse the words and recommend answers to any questions being asked, rather than putting them on hold for a long period of time and risk losing the customer.

"Salesforce's growing partnership with AWS is fueled by a shared commitment to customer success," said Bret Taylor, Salesforce Chief Product Officer. "Together, we're making it easier for companies to deploy powerful AI and voice technologies to deliver smarter and faster customer service experiences."

“For years AWS and Salesforce have had a deep relationship, and we share a commitment to integrate our services to provide customers with industry leading, enhanced solutions,” said Ariel Kelman, Vice President, AWS.

“We are delighted that Salesforce has chosen Amazon Connect as its preferred contact center technology...we are continuing to enable businesses to leverage the full power of both platforms to provide world-class customer service.”