Rugby Championship 2018 live stream: how to watch the rugby online from anywhere

The number one rugby competition in the southern hemisphere is back and so are Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina. We're here to tell you how you can live stream each tie of the 2018 Rugby Championship wherever you are in the world.

Having won five of the last six competitions - including a clean sweep last year - the All Blacks will be hot favorites once again. Steve Hansen's side recorded a 3-0 series win over France earlier in 2018 and have the strength-in-depth to overwhelm each of their rivals in the coming weeks. The world-class Beauden Barrett is likely to shine at number 10, but watch out for rising star Richie Mo’unga who may be given a chance to deputise at fly-half should Barrett need resting.

Last year's runners-up Australia always provide a stiff test but enter the tournament on the back of a bruising 2-1 series defeat to Ireland. South Africa may arrive with more confidence having seen-off England 2-1 in June, and in Sale Shark's talented Faf De Klerk, the Springboks have a scrum-half with the ability to set the tempo of big games.

Underdogs Argentina lost every game in last year's tournament and have been out of form so far in 2018, so will need new coach Mario Ledesma to revitalise the camp if they're going to be competitive.

Whatever happens in this year's championship, we're in for a fascinating twelve games of rugby right across the Southern Hemisphere's most impressive arenas, so keep scrolling down to see how you can catch a live stream of the 2018 Rugby Championships.

Use a VPN to watch the Rugby Championship from anywhere

If you're in a country that's not showing the Rugby Championship, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for those twelve games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into each fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

How to stream the Rugby Championship 2018 live in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the the Rugby Championship so you'll need your subscription to catch it on the box. For streaming on your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via NOW TV , which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £7.99 per day and £12.99 a week. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the Rugby Championship: US live streams

In the US, ESPN has the rights for the Rugby Championship action with the games shown live on ESPN 3. For those hoping to stream it, you can watch via another subscription service such as DirectTV , Sling and Fubo – each of which has a free trial. Another option is logging in to another nation's broadcast via a VPN . So if you like the Sky coverage in the UK for example, you can tune in to that instead assuming, of course, that you have a subscription.

How to live stream the Rugby Championship 2018 in Canada

TSN is the network you need for watching the rugby in Canada, with live coverage split across TSN2, TSN5 and online via the TSN website and TSN App. No access to TSN? Don't be disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the Rugby Championship coverage from another location.

How to live stream the Rugby Championship in Australia

Fox Sports Australia will be showing the Rugby Championship down under. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. This will let you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream the rugby to your mobile, tablet or computer. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Fox access, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch the Rugby Championship 2018 in New Zealand

Sky Sport will be showing every game of the Rugby Championship in New Zealand. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of each All Blacks game in the tournament. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

How to live stream the Rugby Championship in South Africa

Live coverage of the Rugby Championship in South Africa will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport. SuperSport doesn't always offer live streams of its coverage, so if you want to watch from a mobile device you may wish to give a VPN a try and tune into another nation's coverage, as explained above.

Where else can I watch the Rugby Championship using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch the Rugby Championship matches from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!