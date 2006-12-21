Wireless router souped up to 80 Mbit/s

Anyone in the market for a wireless router might want to consider Buffalo Japan 's new AirStation Nfiniti Giga , which is about to go on sale in Japan for 34,800 Yen (£150) and overseas in early 2007.

The well-respected wireless specialist has combined Wi-Fi 802.11b/g with the faster, draft-specification 802.11n standard to produce a router that supports up to 80 Mbit/s in theory. The speed bump allows home Wi-Fi users to avoid the slowdown that cutting the wires usually brings when moving from wired Ethernet to a Wi-Fi connection.

Not only does the triple aerial setup look distinctly futuristic, but the AirStation also comes with an extra USB antenna array for PCs that don't already support 802.11n and a raft of high-end security features. J Mark Lytle