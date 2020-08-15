Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson: live stream the 2020 World Snooker final anywhere

How do you follow that, then? An unforgettable Friday evening in Sheffield ended in victory for Kyren Wilson and Ronnie O'Sullivan, but that doesn't even begin to explain the story of the semi-finals. It's a wonder that either of the finalists have anything more to give, after going the distance against the unfortunate Anthony McGill and Mark Selby. Read on as we explain how to watch the 2020 World Snooker Championship final online and get a free Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson live stream wherever you are today.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson O'Sullivan vs Wilson is scheduled to get under way this afternoon at the Crucible. The final will be played in four parts over Saturday and Sunday, with each session starting at 1.30pm BST and 7.30pm. Anyone in the UK can watch the World Snooker Championship for FREE courtesy of BBC iPlayer - and Brits wanting to get their home coverage from abroad need only download our recommended VPN to watch every frame from anywhere.

Neither of these two got here the easy way, but the Wilson-McGill showdown is the one that will be replayed and analysed and cherished for years to come. Snookers, self-snookers, flukes, fouls and misses - the astonishing final frame had it all, and plenty more besides.

At one moment, McGill had thrown it away; at another, you were sure that Wilson had set it up perfectly for his opponent. And this cycle went on for longer than anyone could have imagined. One extraordinary sequence saw 24 minutes pass without a ball being potted - cue ball aside, of course - and it was as fitting as it was tragic that a fluke essentially settled the tie in the favour of a visibly upset Wilson, who will have picked up legions of new fans during that one frame alone.

His opposite number needs little introduction, having won the World Championship five times - most recently in 2013. The Rocket's semi-final also went to 33 frames, the last three of which he had to win to turn around what looked like certain defeat. It's the first time O'Sullivan has triumphed over Mark Selby in this competition, and belated revenge for the 2014 final.

It's best of 35 today, and for the first time since the opening day of the tournament there will be fans at the Crucible to provide the atmosphere these players deserve.It should be a fascinating tie, so read on as we explain how to watch Ronnie vs Kyren Wilson today and this weekend, and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Can't miss sport: watch a Champions League live stream

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson session times

Local times for this weekend's World Snooker Championship final are listed below - for additional time zones, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets under way at 1.30pm BST on Saturday.

Saturday, August 15 at 1.30pm BST

Saturday, August 15 at 7.30pm BST

Sunday, August 16 at 1.30pm BST

Sunday, August 16 at 7.30pm

FREE Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson live stream: watch the World Snooker Championship final in the UK

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the World Snooker Championship final. So if you're in the UK or the Republic of Ireland right now, then you can catch it live on BBC One and BBC Two. If you're not in front of a television, then the Beeb's iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. Both options are completely FREE to watch in the UK - and signing up for an account couldn't be easier, requiring a working email address and little more. Coverage starts at 1.30pm BST today, continuing this evening from 7.30pm and - unless it's heavily one-sided - concluding Sunday from 1.30pm and 7.30pm again.

How to watch a World Snooker Championship final live stream from abroad today

If you're not in the UK this weekend and find the BBC coverage unavailable where you are, there are still many ways to watch the World Snooker Championship online and get a Ronnie vs Wilson live stream today.

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if it's geo-blocking that's stopping you from getting your snooker live stream fired up, then we think we can help.

The solution to this and many other common internet grievances comes in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business.

Here's our top pick and how to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

Our software experts have tested more than 100 VPNs and it's ExpressVPN that comes out on top every time. There are plenty of reasons why, but the main factors are its speed, security and simplicity to use - you can get started in no time at all. We also like the fact that you can try it out effectively for free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. You can use it with loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price, equation to 3-months extra for FREE. VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching snooker abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.View Deal

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson: live stream the World Snooker Championship final in China

Viewers in China can watch the 2020 World Snooker Championship final on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). The match is scheduled to start at 8.30pm CST (Beijing time) on Saturday evening, with the second session beginning at a slightly less pleasant 2.30am on Sunday morning. The third session starts at 8.30pm on Sunday, with the final session scheduled for 2.30am in the early hours of Monday. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, then don't forget about this amazing ExpressVPN deal, which can help you watch all the Crucible action wherever you are.

Related: all of the best VPNs for China

Ronnie vs Kyren Wilson: live stream the 2020 World Championship final in the US

There are no US players in the top 16 World Snooker Championship seeds this year, and the country still generally hasn't embraced the sport beyond its own, customized version - American Snooker. Still, for the very first time, DAZN US will be broadcasting the World Snooker Championship for American fans who don't mind rooting for people from different countries. Priced from just $19.99 a month, it's pretty much on a par with most streaming-only sports platforms and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home at the moment can still access their normal subscriptions with a VPN.

How to watch World Snooker Championship: live stream Kyren Wilson in Australia

Eurosport has the rights to stream snooker live in Australia. You can either add the channel to your Foxtel package if you subscribe to cable TV - or try and see if a streaming service like Kayo Sports meets your needs. It even offers a FREE 14-day trial period so you can check it out and see if the cord cutting life is right for you. Whatever you decide, remember you can always bag a VPN if you need to take your streaming service access with you when you're travelling - which is only fair, given that you pay for it.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson live stream: watch the snooker final in Canada

Long gone are the days of Canada's golden generation of snooker players - remember names like Alain Robidoux, Bill Werbeniuk, Kirk Stevens? Or that of the first ever overseas World Champion, Cliff Thorburn? ....don't worry, we're not judging. Honest. But we can help you catch the World Snooker Championship final action live this year, as streaming service DAZN covers the Great White North. First, simply grab a 1-month FREE trial, which is easily long enough to see the 2020 tournament in its entirety. Then, decide if keeping it on for $20 a month or $150 annually works for you. And don't forget, Canadian residents who subscribe to such streaming services but are out of the country at game-time can always follow the VPN route as outlined above.