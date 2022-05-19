Roku's outdoor 4K TV can handle both blazing summers and icy winters

Audio player loading…

Roku has just announced its first ever outdoor 4K TV, developed in conjunction with electronics brand Element. The Outdoor Element Roku TV boasts some pretty impressive specs, screen tech and – perhaps most eye-catching of all – an astonishing temperature threshold within which the TV can operate.

Announced via Roku's official blog, the Outdoor Element Roku TV is a 55-inch 4K TV (currently, it's the only size being made available), and can be bought from Walmart for $1,299 (around £1,049 / AU$1,849).

A Roku spokesperson confirmed to TechRadar that the TV is "only available in the US as of now," adding that other retailers with join Walmart in selling the Outdoor Element Roku TV "in the coming weeks."

That price makes the TV a touch cheaper than many of the best 4K TVs on the market, including the LG C2 and the Samsung QN95B. Though being more affordable doesn't mean the Outdoor Element Roku TV is slouching in terms of specs.

The TV features an ultra-bright screen that, according to Roku, is roughly two and a half times brighter than standard 4K TVs. On top of that, its anti-glare screen courtesy of Element should be well suited for outdoor viewing, especially in those scorching hot summer months we're about to head into.

Throw in HDR10 support and, of course, Roku OS built in, and the Outdoor Element Roku TV could be one to keep an eye on if the idea of outdoor viewing is appealing to you, or if you're simply after something a bit different from the norm.

Come Roku or shine

It sounds like it's a very capable 4K TV, then, but perhaps the most impressive element of Roku's outdoor TV is its wide temperature threshold. Roku notes that the TV should be able to withstand temperatures between -4°F (-20°C) and 104°F (40°C).

If true, this means that the Outdoor Element Roku TV should function well enough in some pretty extreme conditions. Obviously, we'd err on the side of caution here, and wholeheartedly recommend not exposing an expensive 4K TV to such risky elements.

But it does mean that barring any kind of extreme climate disaster, it should be safe to leave the TV outdoors all year round. So long as it's decently covered from rain and thunderstorms, of course. Although the TV's frame is made from a weather-resistant metal, so it should be protected well enough from light rain, snowfall or even splashes of water.