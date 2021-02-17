Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 release date, news and leaks

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the rumored successor to Ring's top-of-the-range Video Doorbell Pro. Released in March 2016, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro had a slimmer design and a wider field of view.

It's been almost five years since its launch, and we've had the biggest indicator yet that a second-generation Ring Video Doorbell Pro is set to drop, after Best Buy Canada accidentally posted a product page for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

The listing has since been taken down, but it provided some information about what we can expect from the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, and left us keenly awaiting its launch, to see if there are even more inevitable enhancements than we expect.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A higher resolution version of Ring's top-of-the-range wired video doorbell

A higher resolution version of Ring's top-of-the-range wired video doorbell How much will it cost? Likely to be around $324.99 / £259.99 / AU$474.99

Likely to be around $324.99 / £259.99 / AU$474.99 When will it be out? Possibly March

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 price

The original Video Doorbell Pro is a top-of-the-range device, so it's no surprise that it's more expensive than other Ring doorbells, currently priced at $249.99 / £219.00 / AU$399.99.

According to the Best Buy listing leak, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 price is set to be $324.99 Canadian dollars (around $250 / £185 / AU$330), but the existing Ring Video Doorbell Pro is priced at $249.99 in Canada - so this leaked price would be a significant increase.

This is the equivalent of an extra $60 / £40 / AU$75 on top of the cost of the original Ring Video Doorbell Pro. As the pricing in the US appears to be the same numerical amount as in Canada for the existing Ring Video Doorbell Pro, we'd expect the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to be priced at $324.99 in the US. For the UK and Australia we'd expect it to cost £259.99 / AU$474.99.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro was first unveiled by Ring on March 16, 2016, so a March 2021 announcement would mean the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 debuts five years after its predecessor.

Best Buy's shipping date on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 listing page was March 31, which adds weight to this expected release date - although it could have been a holding date on page while the retailer awaited final confirmation from Ring.

It's worth noting that the recently announced Ring Video Doorbell Wired is not scheduled to launch in the UK until May 2021, but will go on sale in the US and Australia on February 25, so the on-sale dates for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 may be staggered as well.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 specs

Until Best Buy's recent slip-up, we hadn't heard much about the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at all, but with plenty of specs on the listing page that were captured by home tech news site zatznotfunny before Best Buy swiftly removed the listing, it appears the video capabilities of the doorbell may have been boosted.

The main upgrade is to the resolution; the Video Doorbell Pro currently records FullHD (1080p) video, but the specs for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 boost this to 1536p.

The listing also described the video as offering "expanded head-to-toe view" so we'd expect to be able to see the full length or anyone on the doorstep with a wider field-of-view, just like the Arlo Video Doorbell.

It also looks like Ring has improved the microphone, speaker and motion detection as the listing describes 'HD two-way talk' and '3D motion detection which senses movement at or around your home'.

The listing doesn't mention battery-power, and as the current Video Doorbell Pro is mains-powered, we'd expect this to be the case with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 as well.

This means the doorbell may need to be professionally installed depending on the setup of your home, but once it's connected it will be constantly monitoring for motion and there's no worry about needing to recharge the battery.

In the UK, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro comes bundled with a plug-in adapter that means is just be powered by a mains-socket rather than needing to be professionally installed.

Alexa Greetings

The Alexa Greetings feature, which was recently unveiled for the first iteration of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and sees Amazon's voice assistant answer the door and take a message if you can't get to the door yourself, is also referenced in the Best Buy listing.

This feature is one of three 'Smart Responses’ being rolled out to Ring Video Doorbells in the US, although there's no word on when these features will be made available to Ring Video Doorbells in other regions. We'd expect these to be available on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 design

The Best Buy leak didn't give many details away about the design of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, but it looked very similar to the current model.

More stylish than Ring's other doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro features an interchangeable faceplate that covers the four edges of the doorbell rather than just the bottom half as on the other Ring Video Doorbells.

The faceplate comes in four different colors; silver, grey, black and cream, so we'd expect the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to have a similar look.

The Video Doorbell Pro is also slimmer than Ring's other video doorbells, measuring just 1.85in (4.67cm) wide compared to the Video Doorbell 3 Plus which is 2.4in (6.2cm) wide, so we'd expect similar dimensions for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

We also anticipate that, like the existing Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring's new top-of-range doorbell will be weather resistant as it's positioned on the exterior of a property.

What we want to see

While the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an excellent video doorbell, it's not perfect. There's always room for improvement, so here's what we want to see…

1. Wider field of view

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro currently has a 160-degree field of view and we expect this to be boosted as part of the "head to toe" view the doorbell is purportedly offering.

The Best Buy leak didn't specify the field of view, but we'd expect to see at least 180-degrees. This is the same found on Ring's competitor, the Arlo Video Doorbell, which is also cheaper than the list price of the existing Ring Video Doorbell Pro. If the price really is going to be as expensive as the Best Buy leak leads us to believe, Ring will need to justify it.

2. Pre-roll feature

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is currently the only Ring doorbell to include the 'pre-roll' feature. The doorbell continuously records, and if motion is detected, the four seconds of black-and-white video before the motion alert are stored so you can identify exactly what triggered the alert.

As the Video Doorbell Pro sits above the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in the range, we'd expect this feature to be available on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, as well. Currently, there's no audio on these clips, but if the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is hard-wired, we'd like to think this could be a possibility.

3. Battery-operated model

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is only available as a hard-wired device, which means it needs to be professionally installed, and isn't suitable for homes without mains power where the doorbell is to be located.

In the UK, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro comes with a plug-adapter, so it can be connected to a power socket but many homes won’t have a spare socket close by. A battery-operated variant of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 would provide an option for those that love the compact, stylish design of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro but don't have access to mains power at the front of their home.

4. Facial recognition

Google's rival to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, has facial recognition. Nest Hello captures every face that approaches the door, allowing you to name and store those belonging to your family and friends.

You'll then get a notification when they arrive or leave, which can offer peace of mind particularly if you have children. The Google Nest Hello is similarly priced to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, so this feature will be necessary if Ring wants to compete with its rivals.

5. Security light

All of Ring's Video Doorbells don't currently have extra spotlights in them. This means that video captured by the doorbell at night, will be in black and white unless there is a light source close-by, such as an outside light.

One solution to this is to include a spotlight which will illuminate on motion detection and ensuring any video captured is in color. Ring's rival Arlo has done this with both its Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3 wireless security cameras.

The inclusion of a spotlight on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 would ensure Ring is the only video doorbell to offer color night vision, and would justify the high price-tag we expect the Video Doorbell Pro 2 to come with.