Remarkable tablet 2 is the E Ink slate that’s ready to take better notes than the iPad Pro

The Remarkable tablet, the result of a 2017 Kickstarter campaign, was an intriguing E Ink tablet, but it certainly had a few shortcomings too. Well, there's a new version that has just been launched, and it hopes to fix all those issues and more.

The Remarkable tablet 2, launched by Norwegian company Remarkable, fixes some of our biggest gripes with the original, and while it's not a total overhaul of the original slate, it may be a better device for people looking for a tablet that recreates the feeling of writing on paper.

The Remarkable tablet 2 is thinner than the original, and sturdier too thanks to its aluminum build (which does add to the weight, though). RAM has been doubled to 1GB, there's a USB-C port instead of micro USB for faster charging, and battery life has now been tripled to 90 days of standby time or two weeks of standard use.

The biggest change for people who liked the original but didn't care for the price is that this new device is much cheaper than its predecessor. While the original Remarkable tablet cost a meaty $599 / £579 (around AU$760), the Remarkable tablet 2 retails for just $399 / £399 (roughly AU$665).

Saying that, you will still have to buy various different markers, keyboard folios and more if you want to get the best out of it, all of which have prices around the two-digit range.

You can pre-order the Remarkable tablet 2 from the company's website, and it will ship in June 2020. Whether that delivery date will be pushed back for coronavirus reasons (as many other launches have) remains to be seen, but we'd expect it by mid-2020 either way.