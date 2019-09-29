Redskins vs Giants live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

We’ve reached week 4 of the 2019-2020 NFL season already and this weekend we’ll get to see the Washington Redskins take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Redskins vs Giants live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Washington Redskins vs New York Giants - when and where? The Redskins will go up against the Giants today at the 80,000+ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kick-off time is set for 1pm local time, so that’s 10am PT, 6pm BST or 3am AEST.

The Redskins have had a rough go of it so far this season, losing to the Eagles in week 1, losing to the Cowboys in week 2 and losing to the Bears in week 3. The team is going into their game against the Giants 0-3 but there is some good news as starting quarterback Case Keenum may actually get to play now that he is out of his protective boot after recovering from a broken leg last year. According to Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, Keenum is expected to be in the lineup against the Giants during today’s game.

The Giants may not be as bad off as the Redskins but the team could certainly be doing better. During week 1 they lost to the Cowboys 17-35 and in week 2 they lost to the Bills 28-14. Last week though, the Redskins earned their first win this season against the Buccaneers when Daniel Jones scored a touchdown of a seven yard run with just over a minute left on the clock during the fourth quarter.

Whether you’re a Redskins fan in Washington DC, a Giants fan in New York or just want to tune in to see the oldest rivalry in the NFC East, we’ll show you how to live stream the Redskins vs Cowboys from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

Watch the Redskins vs Giants game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Redskins vs Giants online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Redskins vs Giants in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox. The network will show the game at 1pm ET / 10am PT and with the Fox Sports Go app , you’ll also be able to stream the Dolphins vs Cowboys on your mobile devices, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Finding it hard to justify the price of a cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are a range of different streaming services, all at different price points, available to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Redskins vs Giants in the UK

If you plan on watching every single American football game or just want to follow your favorite team all the way to the SuperBowl this season, you’re first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! While Sky Sports will be showing a number of NFL games on television this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Redskins vs Giants game which makes NFL Game Pass your best bet to watch this game in the UK. However, Sky Sports subscribers looking to watch some American football today can tune into either the Patriots vs Bills or Vikings vs Bears game as the network will be showing both of these games instead. The Redskins vs Giants can be live streamed in the UK at 6pm. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

TSN may be the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada but unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Redskins vs Giants game. However, the streaming service DAZN has you covered and the network will begin its coverage of today’s game at 12pm ET. With Dazn you can watch this game online, on mobile and even on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch today’s Redskins vs Giants game. In Canada you can tune in at 1pm ET, so that’s 10am PT.

Live stream Redskins vs Giants in Australia