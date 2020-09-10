Red Hat and IBM launch hybrid cloud software marketplace

To make it easier for organizations to find and use new applications in their hybrid cloud environments, Red Hat has partnered with its parent company IBM to launch its new Red Hat Marketplace.

The Red Hat Marketplace is a one-stop-shop that offers a wide selection of software from independent software vendors (ISVs) capable of running on top of the company's Kubernetes distribution Red Hat OpenShift. However, these programs are not tied to the IBM Cloud and they can be run on both private and public clouds that support OpenShift.

As the time of writing, there are 63 different products in the Red Hat Marketplace that cover a range of different categories and use cases including AI and machine learning, application runtime, big data, networking, security, storage, developer tools, monitoring and more.

All of the programs in the marketplace are certified for RedHat OpenShift and are offered with commercial support. They are also built on the open Kubernetes Operator Framework and because of this, organizations can run them on OpenShift as if they were cloud services.

In addition to the standard Red Hat Marketplace, there is also a private version called Red Hat Marketplace Select which is a personalized marketplace that enables organizations to provide their teams with easier access to curated software that has already been pre-approved.

Red Hat Marketplace Select can also track how employees use the software they've downloaded as well as the spending of all software deployed across an organization's hybrid cloud environment.

While organizations can download free software from Red Hat Marketplace, they can also purchase software outright or pay by the hour to use it.

VP of ecosystem and business development for Red Hat marketplace, Kelly Hartman explained why Red Hat and IBM created their new marketplace for hybrid cloud applications in a blog post, saying:

Enterprises today have a choice: they can use technology as an agent for change and growth or risk technology becoming a blocker for innovation. For more and more enterprises, Red Hat OpenShift is becoming central to their strategy to drive value from existing on-prem investments while rapidly adopting cloud. Through Red Hat Marketplace, our mission is to make it as easy as possible for enterprises to try, buy, and deploy Red Hat OpenShift-certified software on Red Hat OpenShift so that they can focus on developing in whatever environment they choose.

Via ZDNet