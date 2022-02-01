Realme 9: everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

The Realme 9 series could bring us some of the best cheap phones of 2022, as Realme's numbered series has established itself as a great collection of affordable mobiles, which sit below the GT line like the upcoming Realme GT 2.

We know that the Realme 9 series coming, particularly Pro and Pro Plus versions, and that's because Realme hasn't exactly been quiet about the series.

In fact, Realme has started teasing its upcoming collection of mobiles, and that's how we know there could be big changes over the Realme 8 family, including an embrace of 5G connectivity and new health features.

We've collected everything you need to know about the Realme 9 series, including leaks and confirmed features, below.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next generation of budget Realme phone

The next generation of budget Realme phone When is it out? Likely launching in February 2022

Likely launching in February 2022 How much will it cost? Not much at all

The Realme 9 series has technically already started to launch, with the Realme 9i launching in a few specific regions, but we're expecting that to be the vanguard for the full force which hasn't yet shown up.

The Realme 8 series launched in March 2021, so the new phones showing up in the first few months of the year makes sense - but Realme has proven itself somewhat of a stranger to yearly release patterns, so don't take anything for granted.

Saying that, our only important release date leak suggests that the new phones will launch in February 2022, so that's our next best bet for when these new phones will show up.

Official news

We've heard a few pieces of information on the Realme 9 series, and since the company is evidently keen to tease its own phones ahead of launch, we could well see more such information on the way soon.

Firstly, Realme has confirmed two phones that are still on their way: the Realme 9 Pro and Pro Plus, but that naming obviously suggests a 'non-Pro' version is coming too. We haven't seen Realme make a Pro Plus phone before.

These two phones will be 5G-compatible, so Realme has apparently abandoned its tradition of having one 5G phone alongside two 4G ones for each generation of numbered phone.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus will have a heart rate monitor built into the in-screen fingerprint sensor too, the company has confirmed, which is a curious novelty health feature.

Leaks and rumors

We've seen absolutely loads of image leaks regarding the Realme 9 Pro. Firstly there were some sketches, which made way for renders, and we've seen some live pictures too.

That image above shows a pretty vibrant design for the Realme 9 Pro, though it's likely only one of several color variants that'll go on sale.

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details might surprise you: apparently its main snapper will have a resolution of just 12.6MP, with the selfie snapper sitting at just 4MP - those are both really low, so we're dubious.

That's particularly the case because we've also heard that the Realme 9 Pro will have a 64MP main snapper joined by a 16MP selfie, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP auxiliary camera.

We've also heard this high-but-not-quite-top mobile will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, a Snapdragon 695 chipset and Android 12.

We haven't heard as many specs for the Realme 9 Pro Plus or standard device just yet.