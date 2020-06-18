Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream: how to watch La Liga online from anywhere tonight

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid welcome seventh-placed Valencia to the Bernabeu today - and the home side will be looking to build on their positive return to La Liga. Los Blancos need all three points if they want to keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona, who face a crunch fixture against third-placed Sevilla on Friday. Follow our Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream guide as we explain how to watch La Liga online from anywhere in the world.

Real enter the match five points behind Barca - who ruthlessly dispatched Mallorca 4-0 last Saturday - so tonight's game in hand is a must-win if they want to maintain their title ambitions.

Despite the long lay-off, Valencia’s defensive frailties were once again apparent in their 1-1 draw at home to Levante last week, with Albert Celades’ side conceding an injury time penalty. They've not been able to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine games and could struggle against Real’s formidable attack.

Real Madrid vs Valencia cheat sheet Real Madrid vs Valencia takes place behind closed doors at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid and is set to kick-off at 10pm local time (CEST) tonight. That makes it a 9pm BST start in the UK and a 4pm ET / 1pm PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE on Sling TV.

Nevertheless, they remain in contention for European qualification and the form books are always best cast aside when these historic rivals kick-off. In fact, recent Madrid vs Valencia head-to-head results are almost even: Real have won four times, Valencia three, and the two sides have notched five draws.

The last stalemate was a dramatic 1-1 at the Mestalla Stadium last December, which saw Karin Benzema snatch a 96th minute equaliser to count out Carlos Soler’s earlier strike. Tonight's game promises just as much drama, so read on and learn how to live stream Real Madrid vs Valencia and watch all the La Liga action from anywhere.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia from outside your country

We'll show you how to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia all over the world in our viewing guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, La Liga live stream options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use, you'll quickly discover an obstacle in the form of geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy football live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to watch a FREE Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream in the UK

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing today's match from the Bernabéu in full, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm BST. Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds the ability to watch Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering La Liga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer to its standalone Premier Player streaming platform, which can be watched by anyone on a wide range of devices. It's never been easier to get a free Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the match as per above, don't worry about geo-blocking – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to access your subscription and watch all the action just like you would at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia: FREE La Liga live stream in the US

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga soccer until 2024, including today's match between these two historic rivals. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on TV or via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Kick-off time for Real Madrid vs Valencia in the US is 4pm ET or 1pm PT - and anyone who can't access their usual streaming service from abroad should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Valencia in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app are where to head for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 4pm ET / 10pm PT - and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia and all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Real Madrid and Valencia, with kick-off at 6am AEST on the morning of Friday, June 19.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of La Liga and live stream Real Madrid vs Valencia online. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's a 8am NZST kick-off on Friday morning for those looking to tune in.