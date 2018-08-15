Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch UEFA Super Cup 2018 football online

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - where and when This year, the UEFA Super Cup will be held in Estonia, under the lights of the Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn. Taking place on Wednesday, August 15, kick-off is at 10pm local time (or 9pm in Madrid), which is 8pm BST, 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 5am Thursday morning AET.

Pitching the winners of the Champions League against the Europa League holders, the UEFA Super Cup is always a glamorous and intriguing curtain-raiser for the new season. But the 2018 contest is made even more special by the fact it's a Madrid derby, and we're here to tell you how you can live stream the 2018 Super Cup match from wherever you are in the world.

Real Madrid are beginning a new era without club icons Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, which brings a sense of the unknown on and off the pitch. Coach Julen Lopetegui can put his acrimonious Spain sacking behind him by picking up his first piece of silverware. And with the shackles now off, Gareth Bale up front in Ronaldo's absence could have the ultimate weapon to make the difference against their city rivals.

Atletico Madrid will be happy with their summer's business though, with Antoine Griezmann staying and the likes of Thomas Lemar and Nikola Kaliic added to the ranks. Will their firepower up front have enough to trouble the formidable Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos in defence?

You can find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of the Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Just keep scrolling down for the info.

If you're in a country that's not showing the UEFA Super Cup or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time – don't sweat. Thanks to numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into the Real - Atleti showdown wherever you are in the world.

How to stream Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live in the UK

BT Sport 2 will be broadcasting the Super Cup showdown between Real and Atleti, with kick-off at 8pm BST. If you're out and about and after a live stream on your mobile device, the BT Sport app is where you can go, provided you're a subscriber. If you're outside the country, you can still catch the BT Sport coverage by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: US live stream

In the United States the Super Cup can be watched live on television through TNT USA, with kick-off at 3pm ET and midday PT. If you don't have cable, you can watch via the TNT app or streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). Another appealing streaming option may be the brand new B/R Live service, which will be broadcasting Champions League and Europa League matches for the new season (as well as this Super Cup clash) on an individual ($2.99), monthly ($9.99) or annual ($79.99) basis. You can access the B/R Live app through iTunes or Google Play, plus Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Canada live stream (for free!)

Real vs Atleti will be shown live on sports streaming service DAZN for Canadian viewers, with kick-off at 3pm Toronto time. DAZN offers a free 30-day trial which means you can watch the Super Cup for free if you remember to cancel your subscription within those 30 days. After that it will cost you $20 CAD per month or $150 CAD per year. The DAZN app is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, the App Store, Google Play, Xbox, Roku, Playstation, and a host of smart TVs.



How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Australia live stream

Optus Sport 's football hegemony down under stretches to live Super Cup coverage, with this all-Madrid clash kicking off at 5am on Thursday morning for the early risers. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

