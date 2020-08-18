RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League semi-final tonight

Tonight's Champions League semifinal clash features two teams looking to reach the competition’s final for the first time in their history - German Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig and French Ligue 1 glamour club Paris Saint-Germain. Read on as we explain how to watch an RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream today and catch all the action from this massive 2020 Champions League fixture online today

RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream Red Bull Leipzig vs PSG kicks off at 9pm local time (CEST) tonight at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon. That makes it an 8pm BST start, with coverage getting underway on BT Sport at 7pm in the UK - and 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US. Not at home for today's big Champions League semifinal clash? This incredible ExpressVPN deal offers 3-months FREE and will let you watch the game from anywhere - and check out one of the FREE Champions League live stream options detailed below, if one's available in your country.

All the expectation tonight will be on the big spending Parisians, who booked their place in tonight’s semifinal after breaking the hearts of Atalanta with two late goals in their quarter-final clash last week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will be lifted by the news that Kylian Mbappe has been declared fit to start tonight’s game, having come off the bench to set up his side’s dramatic injury-time winner in the last round. The French side will also be welcoming back Argentine star Angel Di Maria from suspension.

Having edged past much-fancied Atletico Madrid last week, RB Leipzig will have nothing to fear, despite going into this game as heavy underdogs. However, Leipzig have won eight of their last 15 Champions League games, and Julian Nagelsmann’s side will relish the prospect of a potential all-German showdown in the final with league rivals Bayern Munich.

Ready for kick-off? Read on as we explain how to watch RB vs PSG online and get a quality Champions League live stream wherever you are right now.

Europa League fan? Here's how to get a Europa League live stream

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Red Bull Leipzig vs PSG live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming football like today's Leipzig vs PSG match.

View Deal

How to watch a FREE RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream of tonight's Champions League game in the US

The remainder of this year's Champions League games will feature on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, with kick-off for RB Leipzig vs PSG at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord cutters, fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. That might sound like a lot, but it's the best option for so many people tonight - and here's why. Its free trial is an absolute cinch to sign up for - provided you're located in the US, of course. It accepts a wide variety of major credit and debit cards through its online payment platform and doesn't pry unnecessarily into your personal details - you just need to enter your US zip code so it can beam you the correct local programming, pay, and that's it. Better still, it makes cancelling really easy if that's what you choose, foreground the option to unsubscribe whilst still in your free trial period in its menu settings - and even sending you reminder emails when your time's running out. The same can't be said for many of its rivals, which is why fuboTV is the place the watch the Champions League for free tonight. Can't access fuboTV like you normally would because of geo-blocking? Tune in just you would in the US by getting our No. 1 recommended VPN, ExpressVPN - now nearly 50% off!



How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG: live stream the Champions League semifinal in the UK tonight

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and has shown every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game is no exception and will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs PSG and watch the Champions League for FREE in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including RB Leipzig vs PSG. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...getting a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs PSG in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has shown every single Champions League fixture live this season and the semifinals are no exception. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. RB Leipzig vs PSG kicks off at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network has been (and is still) broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including RB Leipzig vs PSG, which will be shown Sky Sport 7, with coverage starting at 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to watch a Champions League semifinal live stream in India today