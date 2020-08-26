PUBG leads the PS Plus free games for September

Sony has unveiled its free PS Plus games lineup for September – and it's a good'un. Chicken dinners are up for grabs as PS Plus subscribers will be able to download and play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V as part of September's offering.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (also known as PUBG) is the daddy of battle royale games. If you've ever played the likes of Fortnite or COD: Warzone, then you have PUBG to thank. While PUBG originally released in 2017, it remains one of the most played games on Steam and Xbox Live. So picking it up for free in September is an absolute steal – and a great chance for newbie battle royale enthusiasts to check it out.

Street Fighter V on the other hand offers a classic side-scrolling fighting experience which will please old and new fans of Capcom's veteran franchise.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner

Even if neither of these games tickles your fancy, we always advise downloading them to your library anyway as it means that, as long as your an active PS Plus subscriber, you'll always have it. Plus, it's worth checking them out at least once.

PUBG and Street Fighter V will be available to download from September 1 to October 5. If you haven't grabbed August's free PS Plus games yet, then you have until August 31 to do so.

