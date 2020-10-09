PS5 size, Google Nest Audio review and more: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 33

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Adam Ismail, Editor at Tom's Guide, and Olivia Tambini, Audio and Music Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 33: Watch Dogs Legion hands-on, Chromecast with Google TV and the size of the PS5

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: Time Capsule has appeared on Spotify, but what's the oldest piece of tech you still have?

We also share our thoughts on the Google Nest Audio, Ubisoft's Watch Dogs Legion, the sheer size of the PS5 and the LG Wing. We also touch on a hellish week ahead, as well as FIFA 21 and the Apple AirPod Studios.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... Marshall's long-lasting headphones last too long. You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.