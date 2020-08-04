PS5 announcement still planned for August, report says

The next PS5 announcement is "tentatively" planned for this month, according to a new report. That's based on a Bloomberg article, which quotes an unidentified official at PlayStation on the matter.

While a State of Play livestream is planned by Sony for this Thursday 6 August, that's been confirmed to focus on PS4 and PS VR games, with only minor updates on third-party and indie PS5 games planned. That suggests the event that Bloomberg mentions is separate, and will be focused on the PS5.

Earlier this week, another source suggested the PS5 price was going to be announced in August.

Bloomberg's story was otherwise focused on Sony's recent Q1 2020 financial results, which were extremely positive, powered by software sales that were higher than those of any other individual quarter from the past year. A lot of people are buying games in lockdown, basically.

The Last of Us Part 2 sold 4 million copies around launch, and Ghost of Tsushima shifted 2.4 million units.

What are we expecting from the next PS5 event?

The big unknowns around PS5 right now are the price and release date. We have a good idea of which PS5 games are planned for this year, though, so it's unclear whether Sony has more software to talk about in 2020.

Speculation around a Silent Hill reboot intensified as Konami created an official Twitter account for the brand in July – previous rumors have pointed to a new PS5 entry in the series, though that hasn't materialized yet.