PS5 and PS4 indie sale sees dozens of game prices slashed – including Fall Guys and Cuphead

Looking for a fresh indie hit to fill your PS5 or PS4 hardrive with? Sony is kicking off its latest sale, with a focus on the top titles independent developers have made for its PlayStation platform.
Spanning both generations of console (not only in terms of backwards-compatible games, but also including those with a PS5-specific makeover, such as Maneater), the PlayStation Indies sale is knocking up to 75% off of dozens of indie titles across the store.
There are too many to detail in depth here (you can find the full list below), but as highlights we'd definitely point to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ($14.99 / £11.99) if you missed it when it was a PlayStation Plus freebie, and hard-as-nails cartoon platformer Cuphead ($14.99 / £11.99).
Sim-management fans will get a kick out of building the perfect theme park with Planet Coaster ($34.99 / £27.99), while Untitled Goose Game is a family-friendly laugh with 30% off its usual asking price at $13.99 / £11.19.
- PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which console is right for you?
- PS5 DualSense vs Xbox Series X controller: the two pads compared
Every game on sale
Want the complete list of titles going on sale? You can find the dedicated store page listing here, or scroll down for links to the individual games on sale:
- #Funtime
- 16-Bit Soccer
- 18 Floors
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- 3D Billiards
- 3D MiniGolf
- 4K Dynamic Space Theme Bundle
- 7th Sector
- 7th Sector – Collector’s Edition
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Invaders!
- 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- 911 Operator
- A Chair in a Room: Greenwater
- A Fold Apart
- A Hole New World
- A Knight’s Quest
- A Tale of Paper
- A Winter’s Daydream
- Abo Khashem
- Absolver
- ACA NEOGEO Puzzle Bobble
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Aces of the Multiverse
- Action Henk
- Active Neurons – Puzzle Game
- Active Neurons 2
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- AereA
- AereA – Deluxe Edition
- AFL Evolution
- AFL Evolution Plus Season Pack 2018
- Aggelos
- Agony
- Air Hockey
- Aircraft Evolution
- Airport Simulator 2019
- Alien Invasion
- All in! Bundle
- All-Star Fruit Racing
- Alphaset by POWGI
- Alteric
- American Fugitive
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amoeba Battle – Microscopic RTS Action
- Ancestors Legacy
- Anime Pack
- Another Sight
- AO International Tennis
- Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil
- Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Arcade Archives Elevator Action
- Arcade Archives Front Line
- Arcade Archives Time Tunnel
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Armikrog
- Artpulse
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Ashen
- Ashen: Nightstorm Isle
- Ashes Cricket
- Astroneer
- At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
- Awesome Pea
- Awesome Pea 2
- Axes
- Axiom Verge
- Bad North
- Bad North Portraits Pack
- Balancelot
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- Barry to the Future Costume
- Bathtime Barry Costume Set
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle of the Bulge
- Battle Planet – Judgement Day
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Armistice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Ghost Fleet Offensive DLC
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Modern Ships Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Resurrection
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Sin & Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – The Broken Alliance
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Beholder – Complete Edition
- Beholder 2
- Below
- Beyond Blue
- Bibi & Tina at the Horse Farm
- Bibi & Tina: Adventures with Horses
- Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3
- Big Bash Boom
- Big Crown: Showdown
- Big Pharma
- Biped
- Birdcakes
- Bit Dungeon Plus
- Blackwood Crossing
- Blasters of the Universe
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe
- Blood Waves
- Bomber Crew
- Bomber Crew: American Edition
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition
- Bonkies
- Bonkies – Bananas Bundle
- Bound by Flame
- BOXVR
- Brain Beats
- Brain Beats
- Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – PS4 & PS5
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – PS4 & PS5
- British Horror Bundle
- Broforce
- Brotherhood United
- Brunswick Pro Billiards
- Bucket Knight
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
- Budget Cuts
- Cake Bash
- Cannon Brawl
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Bentley DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Chrysler DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – DLC Mega Pack
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Dodge DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Dodge Modern DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Ford DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Lotus DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Maserati DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Mercedes-Benz DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Pagani DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Plymouth DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Porsche DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Ram DLC
- Car Mechanic Simulator – Rims DLC
- Cardpocalypse
- Carto
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- CASE: Animatronics
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Catch & Release
- Cattle & Cultivation
- Cave Digger
- Cave Digger
- Caveman Costume Set
- Caveman Warriors
- Checkers
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Chickens On The Road
- Children of Morta
- Chronus Arc
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Cloudpunk
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Coaster
- Coin Barry Pack (250,000)
- Coin Booster Pack (20,000)
- Coin Mega Pack (50,000)
- Coin Ultimate Pack (1,000,000)
- Coin Ultra Pack (100,000)
- Collector’s Pack
- Collector’s Pack
- Colt Canyon
- Costumes & Music Bundle
- Counterfeit Machine (Double Collected Coins)
- Crabby Crustacean Costume
- Crashbots
- Creaks
- Creature in the Well
- Crimsonland
- Crimsonland
- Croc’s World 3
- CrossCode
- Crossing Souls
- Crossovers by POWGI
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypto by POWGI
- Crystal Pack x10
- Crystal Pack x111
- Crystal Pack x21
- Crystal Pack x232
- Crystal Pack x54
- Cube Raiders
- Cuphead
- Cuphead
- Curious Expedition
- Curses ‘N Chaos
- Dandara
- Dark Sauce
- Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
- Darkness Rollercoaster – Akimbo Edition
- Darkness Rollercoaster – Ultimate Shooter Edition
- Darkness Rollercoaster : Anniversary Edition
- Darkness Rollercoaster: Anniversary Edition
- Darkness Rollercoaster: Ultimate Shooter Edition
- Darknet
- Darkwood
- Darkwood – Special Edition
- Dawn of Fear
- Dawn of Man
- Daymare: 1998
- Dead Age
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle
- Dead End Job
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Deep Ones
- Defunct – Deluxe Edition
- Deiland
- Deleveled
- Deliver Us The Moon: Digital Deluxe
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dick Wilde
- Dick Wilde 2
- Dissection
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
- Dogfight
- Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
- Don Bradman Cricket
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Donut County
- Double Pug Switch
- Downwell
- Dracula’s Legacy
- Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy
- Dread Nautical
- Dream Match Tennis VR
- Dream Match Tennis VR – World Tour
- Dreamball
- Dreaming Canvas – Valentine Theme and Avatar Bundle
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- Drive on Moscow
- Drive!Drive!Drive!
- Drowning
- Dustoff Z
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games
- Earth Atlantis
- EarthNight
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
- Elea – Deluxe Edition
- Ellen
- Elliot
- EMMA: Lost in Memories
- Energy Balance
- Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)
- Energy Cycle
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Energy Invasion
- Enigmatis Collection
- Enter the Gungeon
- Epic Word Search Collection
- Epic Word Search Collection 2
- Escape From Tethys
- Esports Life Tycoon
- Evasion
- Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends Deluxe
- Eventide Collection
- Everest VR
- EVERSPACE
- EVERSPACE – Encounters
- Everything
- Evoland: Legendary Edition
- Exit the Gungeon
- Explosive Jake
- Extra Val-Hue Bundle
- Faeria
- Faeria: All Avatars
- Faeria: All Cardbacks
- Faeria: All Orbs
- Faeria: All Wells
- Faeria: Chronicles of Gagana
- Faeria: Elements
- Faeria: Fall of Everlife
- Faeria: Game + All DLC Bundle
- Faeria: Premium Edition
- Faeria: Resurgence
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fantasy General II: Empire Aflame
- Fantasy General II: Invasion
- Fantasy General II: Onslaught
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Farm Together
- Farmer & Forestry Bundle
- Fast Food Costume Pack
- Fast Food Costume Pack
- Feist
- Felix The Reaper
- Fifty Words by POWGI
- Fight’N Rage
- Figment
- Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
- Fimbul
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighters: Airport Heroes
- Firefighters: Plant Fire Department
- Firefighters: The Simulation
- Firefighters: The Simulation – Everyday Heroes Bundle
- Firefighters: The Simulation – Firechief Bundle
- Firefighters: The Simulation – Platinum Bundle
- Fishing Planet: Advanced Pack
- Fishing Planet: Deluxe Pack
- Fishing Planet: Golden Pack
- Five Dates
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Bundle
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
- Flat Heroes
- Flipping Death
- Fluxteria Space Bundle
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- For The King
- Forager
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- FORM
- Fossil Hunters
- Freakout: Calamity TV Show
- FREEDIVER: Triton Down
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Furi
- Furwind
- Fury Unleashed
- Fury Unleashed
- Gang Beasts
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
- Garments of the Gods
- General Moustache Costume Set
- Generation Zero® – Resistance Bundle
- Generation Zero® – US Weapons Pack
- Get Even
- Ghost Giant
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghoulboy
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gleamlight
- Goat MMO Simulator
- Goat Simulator
- Goat Simulator DLC Bundle
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ
- Goat Simulator: Payday
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- Goat Simulator: Waste of Space
- God’s Trigger
- Going Under
- Golazo!
- Golem Gates
- Golf With Your Friends
- GoNNER
- GONNER 2
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Goosebumps: Dead of Night
- Grab the Bottle
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
- Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns
- Grave Danger
- Gris
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Gun Club VR
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
- Hajwala
- HammerWatch
- Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
- Hard Reset: Redux
- Hard West: Ultimate Edition
- Has-Been Heroes
- Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- Hayfever
- Heavy Fire: Red Shadow
- Hell Warders
- Hellfront: Honeymoon
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- Hero Defense
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition
- Heroine Anthem Zero – Episode 1
- Hexa Maze
- Hidden Through Time
- Holfraine
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Home Sweet Home
- Horror Stories
- Hotel R’n’R
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
- Hotshot Racing
- House Flipper
- Hover
- Hue
- Human: Fall Flat
- Hunt: Showdown
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Hyper Sentinel
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I am Bread
- I Expect You To Die
- I, AI
- I, Zombie
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Ice Cream Surfer
- Icewind Dale Skin & Feat Pack Bundle
- Iconoclasts
- Icy Adventure Costume Pack
- Idle Champions – Iron Pup Familiar Pack
- Idle Champions: Baby Snowy Owlbear Familiar Pack
- Idle Champions: Blood War Complete Pack
- Idle Champions: Blood War Delina Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Blood War Minsc Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Complete Force Grey Pack
- Idle Champions: Force Grey Arkhan Pack
- Idle Champions: Force Grey Calliope Starter Pack
- Idle Champions: Force Grey Hitch Pack
- Idle Champions: Force Grey Jamilah Pack
- Idle Champions: Force Grey Tyril Pack
- Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Bruenor Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Catti-brie Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Regis Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Wulfgar Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Shade Artemis Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Valkyrie Aila Skin & Feat Pack
- Idle Champions: Wartsworth the Toad Familiar Pack
- Idle Champions: Xanathar’s Goldfish Familiar Pack
- Inkenfell
- I’m Hungry
- In Between
- In Death
- Industry Giant 2
- Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020
- Industry Giant 2: Gold Edition
- Inertial Drift
- Infinite – Beyond the Mind
- InnerSpace
- Inside My Radio
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5
- IN-VERT
- Ironcast
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Irony Curtain: Revolutionary Edition
- Island Flight Simulator
- Island Time VR
- Jetpack Joyride
- Jewel Fever 2
- JigSaw Solace
- Job Simulator
- Joe’s Diner
- John Wick Hex
- Journey
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Jump, Step, Step
- Just a Phrase by POWGI
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Just Shapes & Beats – Mega Bundle
- KAUIL’S TREASURE
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- Knights and Bikes
- Knockout League
- Kona
- Kona VR Add-On
- Kona VR Bundle
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Lanternium
- Laserlife
- Late Shift
- Laws of Machine
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- Legends of Ethernal
- Let Them Come
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Ling: A Road Alone
- Link-a-Pix Deluxe
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Lock’s Quest
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot Hero DX
- Lord Of The Click
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle
- Lost Ember
- Lost Wing
- Lumini
- Machi Knights: Blood Bagos
- Machinarium
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Mad Tower Tycoon
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Manifold Garden
- Manifold Garden Deluxe Edition
- Manual Samuel
- Mars Alive
- Mask of Mists
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Masters of Anima
- Max and the Book of Chaos
- Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes
- Melbits World
- Melbits World: Party Edition
- Memory Lane
- Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition
- Mervils: A VR Adventure
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD
- Metamorphosis
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams & Brain Beats Bundle
- Mini Motor Racing X
- Mini Motor Racing X: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Minit
- Mixups by POWGI
- Mom Hid My Game!
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Dynamite
- Monstrum
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter: Between Dimensions
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Mosaic
- Mosaic – Deluxe Edition Content
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- Moss
- Motor Strike: Immortal Legends
- Moving Out
- Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
- Mr. Massagy
- Mushroom Heroes
- Music Racer
- My Aunt is a Witch
- My Friend Pedro
- My Night Job
- My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure
- My Time at Portia
- My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set
- N Plus Plus (N++)
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Need a Packet?
- Neighbours back From Hell
- NEKOPARA Vol. 1
- NEKOPARA Vol. 2
- NEKOPARA Vol. 3
- NEKOPARA Vol. 4
- Neon Abyss
- Neon Chrome
- Neonwall
- Nerved
- Never Alone
- Never Alone
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Never Alone: Foxtales
- NeverEnd
- Neverout
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Nex Machina
- Nexomon: Extinction
- Next Up Hero
- Night in the Woods
- Nightmares from the Deep Collection
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption
- Ninja Senki DX
- No Straight Roads
- No Straight Roads – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Norman’s Great Illusion
- NORTH
- Northgard
- Not a Hero
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nubla
- Obey Me
- Observation
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Of Tanks and Demons III
- Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland
- One Eyed Kutkh
- One Finger Death Punch 2
- One More Fight
- One Step From Eden
- One Word by POWGI
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Othercide
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outer Wilds
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! Gourmet Edition
- Overland
- Overpass
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition
- OVIVO
- Owlboy
- Oxenfree
- Pacific Wings
- Panda Hero
- Panda Hero Remastered
- Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
- Paper Beast
- Paper Dolls
- Paper Dolls Original
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Path to Mnemosyne
- Pathologic 2
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
- PBA Pro Bowling
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
- Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge
- Pharaonic
- PHOGS!
- Pic-a-Pix Classic
- Pic-a-Pix Classic 2
- Pic-a-Pix Color
- Pic-a-Pix Color 2
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces 2
- Pierhead Arcade
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
- Pinstripe
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
- Pixel Ripped 1989
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
- Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack
- Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack
- Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Spooky Pack
- Planet Coaster: Spooky Pack
- Planet RIX-13
- Planetbase
- Polarized Apparel
- Police Chase – City Patrol: Police
- Ponpu
- Pool
- Pool and Snooker Nation Bundle
- Pool Nation FX
- Potata: Fairy Flower
- Prison Boss VR
- Professional Construction – The Simulation
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
- Professional Farmer: American Dream
- Professionals Pack
- Project Warlock
- Projection: First Light
- Pumped BMX +
- Punch Club
- Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce
- Race with Ryan
- Radical Rabbit Stew
- Radical Rabbit Stew – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rain World
- Rainswept
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
- Ray’s The Dead
- RAZED
- Real Farm
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Red Matter
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind +
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
- Regions of Ruin
- Reknum
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Renzo Racer
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Reus
- Revenant Saga
- RGX: Showdown
- Rift Keeper
- Rigid Force Redux
- Rigid Force Redux – Digital Deluxe Edition
- RiME
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Riptide GP2
- Rise & Shine
- River City Girls
- Road Bustle
- Road Redemption
- Roarr! Jurassic Edition
- Robox
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Roundguard
- Roundout by POWGI
- Rugby Challenge 3
- Rugby League Live 3
- Rugby League Live 4
- Ruiner
- Runbow
- Rune Lord
- Runner3
- Rusty Gun
- S.A.M. Mystery Reward
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
- Satura’s Space Adventure
- Save the Ninja Clan
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
- Sea of Solitude
- Season Match
- Seasons after Fall
- Secret Style Pack
- Separation
- Serial Cleaner
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- Shadow Legend VR
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Shiftlings
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shiny – A Robotic Adventure
- Shutshimi
- Shuttle Commander
- Sigi – A Fart for Melusina
- Silence
- Silver Chains
- SIMULACRA
- Skatemasta Tcheco
- Skater XL
- SKYHILL
- SkyTime
- SlabWell: The Quest for Kaktun’s Alpaca
- Slain: Back from Hell
- Slay the Spire
- Sleigh of Awesome
- Slender: The Arrival
- Slime Rancher
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- Smashbox Arena
- Smoots Summer Games
- Smoots World Cup Tennis
- Snakes & Ladders
- Snakeybus
- Snooker Nation Championship
- Snow Moto Racing Freedom
- Soma
- Songbird Symphony
- Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
- Space Blaze
- Space Crew
- Space Rift – Episode 1
- Spartan Fist
- Spelunky
- Spiral Splatter
- Spirit Arena
- Spirit of the North
- Spiritfarer®
- Spitlings
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Sports Bar VR 2.0
- Spy Chameleon
- Squishies
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
- State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
- State of Mind
- STAY
- Steam Tactics
- Steampunk Pack
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- Stellatum
- Steredenn: Binary Stars
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Stranded Deep
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Street Racer Underground
- Subnautica
- Summer Funland
- Summer Sports Games
- Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors
- Super Blood Hockey
- Super Cane Magic ZERO
- Super Dodgeball Beats
- Super Hyperactive Ninja
- Super Pixel Racers
- Super Skelemania
- Super Soccer Blast
- Super Sports Blast
- Super Tennis Blast
- Super Time Force Ultra
- Super Volley Blast
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
- SUPERHOT VR
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- SUPERLIMINAL
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Survival
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot
- Sword & Fairy 6
- Swordbreaker The Game
- Swordsman VR
- Table Tennis
- Taimumari: Complete Edition
- Tales of the Tiny Planet
- Tamarin®
- Tamarin®: Deluxe Edition
- Telling Lies
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
- Tesla Force PS4 & PS5
- Tesla vs Lovecraft
- Tharsis
- The Adventure Pals
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Banner Saga 3
- The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The BIT.TRIP
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Bridge
- THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
- The Complex
- The Dark Eye Bundle
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Dark Eye: Memoria
- The Doctor Costume Set
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
- The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Chapter 5: The Tomb
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series
- The First Tree
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- The Gardens Between
- The Giants Bundle
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III: Deluxe Edition
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition
- The Inner World
- The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Journey Down: Chapter One
- The Last Campfire
- The Last Dead End
- The Last Door: Complete Edition
- The Little Acre
- The Long Dark
- The Long Journey Home
- The Lost Morsel
- The Mage’s Tale
- The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
- The Messenger
- The Mooseman
- The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
- The Occupation
- The Outsider
- The Perfect Sniper
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Shadow Warrior Collection
- The Spectrum Retreat
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
- The Survivalists – Monkey Business Pack
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Tower of Beatrice
- The True
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Unicorn Princess
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Walker
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Tourist Edition Upgrade
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
- The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2021 Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2021 Edition
- TheNightfall
- They Are Billions
- Thimbleweed Park
- This is the Zodiac Speaking
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas Was Alone
- Tic-Tac Letters by POWGI
- Time Recoil
- Titan Souls
- Titanic VR
- Toby: The Secret Mine
- TOHU
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing
- Tools Up!
- Toren
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Tricky Towers
- Trover Saves the Universe
- Trüberbrook
- Truck Driver
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine
- Tumblestone
- Twilight Path
- Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
- Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
- Type:Rider
- Typoman
- Typoman Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Ultimate Runner
- Uncanny Valley
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal
- Undead Horde PS4 & PS5
- Undead Horde PS4 & PS5
- Undertale
- Unearthing Mars
- Unearthing Mars 2: The Ancient War
- Untitled Goose Game
- Untitled Goose Game
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unto The End
- Use Your Words
- Vacation Simulator
- Valfaris – Full Metal Mode
- Valley
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Vasilis
- Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle
- Victor Vran
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
- Virry VR: Feel the Wild
- Virry VR: Wild Encounters
- VISAGE
- Void Bastards
- Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
- VRobot
- Warparty
- WARSAW
- Warzone VR
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wave Rider
- We. The Revolution
- West of Dead
- West of Dead Path of the Crow DLC
- West of Dead Path of the Crow Edition
- Where Are My Friends?
- while True: learn()
- Whipseey and the Lost Atlas
- White Noise 2
- Windbound
- Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning
- Winter Pack
- Winter Sports Games
- Wintermoor Tactics Club
- Woah Dave!
- Wonder Boy Returns Remix
- Word Maze by POWGI
- Word Search by POWGI
- Word Sudoku by POWGI
- Word Wheel by POWGI
- Wordsweeper by POWGI
- World of Farming Bundle
- World of Simulators Bundle
- World of Tanks – Captured KV-1
- World of Warships: Legends — Small Treasure
- Worms Battlegrounds
- Worms W.M.D
- Wraith
- Wuppo
- Xenon Racer
- Yaga
- YesterMorrow
- Yoga Master
- Yoga Master – Dreams Bundle
- YOGA MASTER – Magic Atmosphere Bundle
- YouTubers Life OMG
- Zombie Vikings
The PlayStation Indies sale starts midnight local time on Wednesday, February 24 and ends 23.59pm local time on Wednesday March 10.
- Best PS5 games: don't miss these titles
- Cheap PS5 game deals: all the latest savings